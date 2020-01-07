WAVERLY — Bremer Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is sponsoring two educational programs on winter bird and wildlife programs in January.
They are free and open to all ages of the public. All that is requested are food donations that will be shared with area food pantries and social service agencies.
The first is scheduled for 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Waverly Public Library, and the second is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Denver Public Library.
Topics will include suggested feeds, feeders and identifying bird species; identifying wildlife tracks in the snow; plus locating area parks and locations for winter sports.
Prizes will be drawn for winners to share with wildlife.
For further information, contact Ron Lenth, County Director for Bremer ISU Extension at the Tripoli office, at (319) 882-4275.
