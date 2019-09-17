CLIVE — An Alabama man in Iowa for work has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Freddie Smith, 62, of Birmingham, Ala., won the big prize playing the Iowa Lottery’s “$300,000 Platinum Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, 2181 Logan Ave., Waterloo.
Smith, a construction worker, scratched the ticket when he got back to his hotel room. He said he noticed right away that the ticket had multiple number matches.
You have free articles remaining.
“I scratched off one part of it and it says 19, and then it said $2,000,” Smith told officials on Wednesday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City. “And then I scratched off another one and it said 19, and I said, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting!’”
Smith won the 16th of 42 prizes of $30,000 available in the game. He said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills.
The $300,000 Platinum Cash scratch game is a $30 game that features eight top prizes of $300,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.39. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.