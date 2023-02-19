CEDAR FALLS – Dana Swasand is on her way to becoming the next wine ambassador of Cedar Falls.

The sommelier will share her love of the industry with downtown visitors when she welcomes them into The Wine Shop at 305 Main St. It’s located inside the same building where the Indulgence Wine Shop once catered to like-minded patrons.

A former chef who’s transitioning away from the kitchen, Swasand anticipates opening her 1,090 square-foot wine bar in mid-to-late March, after having spent hours upon hours learning the wine business and getting certified through the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust while also working in Des Moines as a sommelier.

She says it’s a discipline in which one can never claim to have memorized the whole text book.

“Wine is about history and culture and people and farming and art and science and all of it,” Swasand said. “It’s a lot to learn. I could study for the rest of my life every single day and I never would know it all.”

“It’s very complex and very interesting. The history of wine is the history of man,” she added.

More recently, 305 Main St. had been home to businesses like Salon Zola and Henry W. Myrtle Gallery, and now sits between blue brick pillars adjacent to Main Street Sweets and The Main Street Exchange.

The rural Iowa City resident and first-time business owner will run the place she says will be the only known wine bar in operation in Cedar Falls. In addition to wine, it will offer a charcuterie and small plate-style menu, as well as some nice beer selections.

“I’m fulfilling a lifelong dream by owning my own little shop,” Swasand said. “The Cedar Falls downtown is vibrant. The city has put a lot of planning and work into making what it is today, and it shows by the number of people I’ve seen enjoying the area.”

She’ll sell wine by the glass in the restaurant that will sit approximately fit 50 people. Patrons will have access to bar seating, tables, a patio area, and an open kitchen, with a reservation-only chef’s table that she guarantees will offer memorable interactions with the chef and tasty little bites.

“As far as the wines go, it will always change and may just depend on my mood one day. Once I finish selling by the glass and finish a bottle, I might just feel like adding an Amarone.

“But we’ll have at least 12 reds by the glass and more like 14 or 15 whites by the glass. We’ll have sparkling wines, wine cocktails, a wine spritzer program. Lots of talented bartenders down in Des Moines are helping me develop the supply.”

Additionally, she’ll offer wine classes and wine clubs, as well as a retail space with bottles she’ll sell in the front of the store. Helping her will be a seven to nine member team consisting of an executive chef, a sous-chef, front-of-house manager and servers.

Ultimately, Swasand said, her forte will be helping wine novices discover what might be good a fit for them.

“People develop their pallet very slowly. I don’t try to take somebody from a sweet, sweet, sweet wine to a really dry wine,” she said. “I gently move them through, and my experience tells me that is really enjoyable for people. And I work really hard to make wine less intimidating, because it’s intimidating enough sometimes. I like to introduce people to wine in a fun way, and often am throwing in jokes.”

The Wine Shop’s regular hours will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from noon until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

