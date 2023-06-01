WATERLOO — The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a presentation from Joshalyn “Rocki” Hickey Johnson and Cheryl “Chaveevah” Banks Ferguson of the "North End Update" and City Councilmember Nia Wilder.

The topic will be the importance of using media to share positive stories in the community. In addition to Johnson and Banks Ferguson discussing their weekly online program, Wilder will talk about her online video series "Connecting You to the Loo."

Community members may join the free presentation by contacting the Foundation's Program Manager, Paige Price, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org or going online to wloocommunityfoundation.org/learning-opportunities.

