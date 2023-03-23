WATERLOO – The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5 to hear about services provided to the community by Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

Megan Zimmerman will share about Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and how they are working to make the Cedar Valley a more informed, safe and respectful place for people living with dementia.

Greg Zars from NEI3A will also present about the services they provide aging adults to help them maintain independence.

Community members may join this free presentation by contacting the Foundation's program manager Paige Price at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

