Windows on Waterloo educational series on Zoom is Oct. 5

Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO – The public may attend the Waterloo Community Foundation's Windows on Waterloo at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Joni Hansen will talk about the services Hospitality House and Waterloo Warming Center offer those experiencing homelessness in Waterloo.

Community members may join the free Zoom presentation by contacting the Foundation’s Program Manager, Paige Price, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

The educational series is offered by the Waterloo Community Foundation. It is  free and open to the public.

