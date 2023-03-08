CEDAR FALLS -- The Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will feature Terry VanDeWalle, Stantec consulting biologist, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
He will present “Wind and Wildlife: An Overview of the Interactions of Wildlife and Wind Turbines” at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets, Cedar Falls. VanDeWalle will discuss wind/wildlife interactions, wildlife regulations affecting wind projects and measures that can be taken by wind farm owners to reduce bird and bat mortality at operating wind farms.
The public may attend.