Williams endorsed in re-election bid by pro-science PAC

CEDAR FALLS — A state representative up for re-election has been endorsed by a political action committee combating “anti-science rhetoric.”

Rep. Dave Williams, who represents House District 60, including parts of Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Hudson, has been endorsed by the national political action committee 314 Action.

314 Action‘s mission is to elect “scientists who will use evidence and facts to fight climate change and fix our broken health care system,” according to the group’s website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams has a mechanical engineering degree from Iowa State University and is a former Deere and Co. engineer who was appointed to the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, which advocates for career pathways in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Williams, who has served since 2019, is facing Republican challenger Ryan Howard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.