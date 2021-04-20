Will Waterloo have cleanup day? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Will the Junk Jubilee show be in Des Moines this month? If so, what are the dates and times?

A: The Junk Jubilee is scheduled April 23-25 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Q: Will the city of Waterloo have any city cleanup days?

A: Yes. The city will hold its annual cleanup day Sept. 25.

Q: Ree Drummond has a cooking show with her four children on it with her but sometimes she says she has five children. Which is right?

A: She has four biological children and a foster son who has joined the family.

Q: What are the ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccine?

A: An extremely simplified answer: The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are made of mRNA: Also known as messenger ribonucleic acid, mRNA is the active ingredient in the vaccine. The mRNA molecules contain the genetic material that triggers an immune response.

The vaccine also contains lipids to protect the mRNA and help it slide inside the cells, as well as salts and sugars. The Moderna vaccine also contains acids.