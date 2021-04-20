Will Waterloo have cleanup day? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Will the Junk Jubilee show be in Des Moines this month? If so, what are the dates and times?
A: The Junk Jubilee is scheduled April 23-25 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Q: Will the city of Waterloo have any city cleanup days?
A: Yes. The city will hold its annual cleanup day Sept. 25.
Q: Ree Drummond has a cooking show with her four children on it with her but sometimes she says she has five children. Which is right?
A: She has four biological children and a foster son who has joined the family.
Q: What are the ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccine?
A: An extremely simplified answer: The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are made of mRNA: Also known as messenger ribonucleic acid, mRNA is the active ingredient in the vaccine. The mRNA molecules contain the genetic material that triggers an immune response.
The vaccine also contains lipids to protect the mRNA and help it slide inside the cells, as well as salts and sugars. The Moderna vaccine also contains acids.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is made of recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. A modified and harmless version of a different virus (Adenovirus 26) is used as a “vector” to deliver the DNA gene sequence to produce the coronavirus spike protein. The coronavirus spike protein is then produced and prompts the immune system to begin producing antibodies and activating T-cells to fight off what it thinks is an infection.
Q: When using a commercial washer/dryer in an apartment building, where is the proper place to put the powdered detergent? Is it in the pull out tray where you would put liquid, or right into the tub?
A: It can depend on the brand of machine, but generally in a top loader, put detergent directly into the drum before adding clothes. In a front loader, add detergent into the detergent drawer.
Q: There is a billboard on U.S. Highway 20 at exit 225 that is so bright it is blinding at night. Who can I complain to?
A: You can start with the Iowa Department of Transportation, but since the billboard already exists, they apparently already allowed it.
Q: Does the United States borrow money from China or the World Bank?
A: The U.S. debt to China was $1.1 trillion in January 2021. That’s more than 15% of the $7 trillion in Treasury bills, notes, and bonds held by foreign countries. Japan actually holds more U.S. debt than China. The rest of the $28 trillion national debt is owned by either the American people or by the U.S. government itself. The U.S. borrows a comparatively minuscule amount from the World Bank, which loans money mostly to low- and middle-income nations.
Q: According to Locke Funeral Home that was on channel 7 news, the families of deceased COVID patients receive $7,000. How much did this cost the United States?
A: The December COVID-19 relief bill included $2 billion for people who may have gone into debt to pay for the funeral and burial of a loved one.
Q: When the president’s press secretary attends a news conference, does she know the questions the journalists are going to ask ahead of time?
A: No.
Photos: "Ironman" Battalion Headquarters Company returns home
TROOPS GET HEARTFELT WELCOME HOME
Homecoming 2
Homecoming 3
Homecoming 4
Homecoming 5
Homecoming 6
Homecoming 7
Homecoming 8
Homecoming 9
Homecoming 10
Homecoming 11
Homecoming 12
Homecoming 13
Homecoming 14
Homecoming 15
Homecoming 16
Homecoming 17
Homecoming 18
Homecoming 19
Homecoming 20
Homecoming 21
Homecoming 22
Homecoming 23
Homecoming 24
Homecoming 25
Homecoming 26
Homecoming 27
Homecoming 28
Homecoming 29
Homecoming 30
Homecoming 31
Homecoming 32
Homecoming 33
Homecoming 34
Homecoming 35
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.