Will Trump pay for damage at US Capitol? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How many COVID vaccines were awarded to each of the three medical places: UnityPoint, MercyOne, and Peoples Clinic?
A. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye , director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, not providing this information.
Q. Is it true we are to wear two masks now?
A. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people can wear a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. Two masks can help the masks fit snugly against the face and better filter the air coming through the masks. No one is required to wear two masks. The CDC does not recommend combining two disposable masks, wearing another mask with a KN95 mask or combining two medical procedure masks.
Q. Will Medicaid cover the cost of the COVID vaccine or do we pay for it?
A. Medicaid should cover any costs associated with getting the vaccine, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Vaccine doses generally should be given at no cost to Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But providers can charge people administration fees for their staff giving the shot. Providers can be reimbursed for the cost by patients’ public or private health insurance companies. Providers can be reimbursed for uninsured patients by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund, the CDC said.
“No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee,” the CDC website reads.
Q. What are the names of the City Council members who voted to spend all that money to change the griffin on the police logo?
A. No Waterloo City Council members voted to spend money on a new logo yet. Final recommendations for a new Waterloo Police logo will be presented to the City Council by June.
The City Council members voted unanimously in August to form the rebranding committee, which is tasked with developing a new Waterloo Police insignia. The names of Waterloo City Council members are Sharon Juon, Dave Boesen, Margaret Klein, Jonathan Grieder, Patrick Morrissey, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss.
Q. How much electricity has the Cedar Falls solar farm generated in last week’s cold snap?
A. For the week ending Feb. 14, the Cedar Falls Utilities community solar project, Simple Solar, generated 2,519 kilowatt hours, according to CFU spokesperson Mollie Strouse. As you might imagine, the solar farm doesn’t generate as much energy in the winter months, according to CFU’s data, and fossil fuel energy like coal and natural gas picks up most of the winter slack, according to MISO Energy, CFU’s regional supplier of energy. But according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, last week’s Simple Solar generation was still about enough energy to fully power about 12 1/2 typical Iowa homes in that time frame.
Q. In regards to the damage down at the Capitol. Who has to pay for the damages? Why can’t Donald Trump be responsible?
A. According to Reuters, taxpayers will foot the bill for damage caused to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters because the site isn’t covered by insurance. Some commentators have called on the Biden administration to sue Trump to force the former president to reimburse the government for its monetary losses.
