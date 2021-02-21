Will Trump pay for damage at US Capitol? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How many COVID vaccines were awarded to each of the three medical places: UnityPoint, MercyOne, and Peoples Clinic?

A. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye , director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, not providing this information.

Q. Is it true we are to wear two masks now?

A. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people can wear a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. Two masks can help the masks fit snugly against the face and better filter the air coming through the masks. No one is required to wear two masks. The CDC does not recommend combining two disposable masks, wearing another mask with a KN95 mask or combining two medical procedure masks.

Q. Will Medicaid cover the cost of the COVID vaccine or do we pay for it?