Will stimulus payments be taxed? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What are the income guidelines to file for income property credit?

A. This question is a little too complicated for Call the Courier. The caller should check with a tax attorney, or perhaps the county auditor.

Q. What is the number of cases that have been investigated by the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission in the last 10 years?

A. Ten cases have been directly investigated by the local commission in the last 10 years. Other claims have come through, but “either the individual did not follow through with the claim or it was transferred to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission,” according to spokesperson Amanda Huisman.

Q. Is there a law against enabling?

A. If you mean enabling if the sense of someone whose behavior allows a loved one to continue self-destructive patterns of behavior, no, it’s not illegal. Conceivably, enabling could veer into aiding and abetting criminal behavior, which could be a crime.

Q. How much of the pipeline needs to be finished?

A. The section of the Keystone XL pipeline recently blocked by the Biden administration runs 1,179 miles from the oil sands of Alberta, Canada, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would join an existing pipe.