Will stimulus payments be taxed? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What are the income guidelines to file for income property credit?
A. This question is a little too complicated for Call the Courier. The caller should check with a tax attorney, or perhaps the county auditor.
Q. What is the number of cases that have been investigated by the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission in the last 10 years?
A. Ten cases have been directly investigated by the local commission in the last 10 years. Other claims have come through, but “either the individual did not follow through with the claim or it was transferred to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission,” according to spokesperson Amanda Huisman.
Q. Is there a law against enabling?
A. If you mean enabling if the sense of someone whose behavior allows a loved one to continue self-destructive patterns of behavior, no, it’s not illegal. Conceivably, enabling could veer into aiding and abetting criminal behavior, which could be a crime.
Q. How much of the pipeline needs to be finished?
A. The section of the Keystone XL pipeline recently blocked by the Biden administration runs 1,179 miles from the oil sands of Alberta, Canada, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would join an existing pipe.
Q. How far back was the cut off year for convicted rapists to enroll as a sex offenders?
A. The Iowa Sex Offender Registry became law on July 1, 1995.
Q. Reading your paper, I see all the proposals by the Republicans to make it harder for people to vote will affect the diversity of voting. Will this then change us from being the leading caucus?
A. It does give ammunition to states trying to usurp Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status that claim Iowa doesn’t adequately represent the nation’s racial diversity and therefore is a poor fit for its influential leading role in our nation’s presidential election process.
Q. When did Iowa become a state?
A. Iowa became the 29th state in the union Dec. 28, 1846.
Q. Is there a channel 9.6 on KCRG?
A. Apparently there is, available over the air via antenna on digital TVs on channel 9.6 and airing the Circle Network, which includes country music programming and vintage TV shows like “The Beverly Hillbillies.” It is also available on Mediacom on KCRG 124 and 83 in Waterloo, on digital devices like Roku TVs and on Dish Network.
Q. Do we have to pay taxes on our stimulus checks? They asked me the amounts I was given for stimulus last year and when I got my tax paperwork back from them, the paperwork was marked in the corner as “covid 19.”
A. No. According to the IRS, the payments will not reduce a taxpayer’s refund or increase the amount they owe when they file their 2020 or 2021 tax returns.
Q. Was Kamala Harris’ great-grandfather or grandfather a slave owner?
A. In 2018, Donald J. Harris, Kamala Harris’ father, said in an essay that he is the descendant of Hamilton Brown, an Irish man who enslaved people in Jamaica. In-depth fact checks by Snopes and Politifact determined that while there is no documented evidence to prove Kamala Harris is a descendant of slave owners, it is likely that she is a descendant of both slaves and slave owners.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.