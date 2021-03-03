Will I need a COVID shot next year, too? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why didn’t you list Waterloo for diversity of people in the Inspiration section of the Sunday paper?

A: We believe the caller is referring to city demographic illustrations in the Progress Edition in the Sunday, Feb. 28, Courier. We featured demographic information for 10 Cedar Valley cities and towns. Nine of those illustrations were in the Inspiration section of Progress. Waterloo’s demographic breakdown was in the Innovation section.

Q: I see Don Bosco had a set of twins at the wrestling state championship. Has that ever been done before?

A: Yes. Cade and Carson Tenold captured individual titles last week for Don Bosco. The last time a set of twins won individual titles in the same year happened in 2015 and 2016 with Josh and Justin Portillo of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Q: I got a call that I could be signed up for the COVID shot, but it went to voicemail. Is this a scam or do you know anything about where I can call?