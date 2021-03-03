Will I need a COVID shot next year, too? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why didn’t you list Waterloo for diversity of people in the Inspiration section of the Sunday paper?
A: We believe the caller is referring to city demographic illustrations in the Progress Edition in the Sunday, Feb. 28, Courier. We featured demographic information for 10 Cedar Valley cities and towns. Nine of those illustrations were in the Inspiration section of Progress. Waterloo’s demographic breakdown was in the Innovation section.
Q: I see Don Bosco had a set of twins at the wrestling state championship. Has that ever been done before?
A: Yes. Cade and Carson Tenold captured individual titles last week for Don Bosco. The last time a set of twins won individual titles in the same year happened in 2015 and 2016 with Josh and Justin Portillo of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Q: I got a call that I could be signed up for the COVID shot, but it went to voicemail. Is this a scam or do you know anything about where I can call?
A: There are phone scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa. Callers will request Social Security numbers and credit card numbers, which is information that is not needed to schedule legitimate vaccine appointments. COVID-19 vaccines are free to people who get them. Officials recommend not giving away any personal or financial information over the phone or online.
Local health care systems will already have information on file for their patients, and they may collect some additional information when patients show up to get vaccinated. People without health care providers can contact the health department at (319) 292-2360.
If someone is unsure if they have been contacted about a COVID-19 vaccine, they should reach out to their regular health care provider or the health department for more information.
Q: Why did they cut down that 100-year-old oak tree on the Irv Warren Golf Course?
A: The mature silver maple tree, which sat near the golf course’s seventh green, was cut down as part of a condo development. The tree sat on the property line and officials said it previously caused problems, including leaving debris on the course and damaging the roof of an existing building.
The Waterloo City Council unanimously approved the development in December.
Q: After you get the two COVID vaccines, will we need to do this yearly like the flu shots?
A: It is unknown whether people will need to get additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the vaccine is in its early stages, medical professionals and vaccine developers do not know how long it proves effective against the disease.
Q: Is it legal for a doctor’s office to charge the patient a fee to fill out FMLA paperwork?
A: Yes. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, medical providers usually charge a fee for filling out FMLA certification paperwork. Employers are not required under federal law to pay the fees, so it typically falls on employees to pay.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Regarding a question last week asking why KFXA Fox-28 has disappeared from the DirecTV lineup, a reader called to point out the station has moved to channel 3 on DirecTV, where it is listed as KGAN-DT2.
