Will Byrnes Park swimming pool open this year? Your Call the Courier questions answered

9. Dial 4 – “For all other inquiries…”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q. What it is the penalty in Iowa for one count of animal neglect causing death?

A. A person who commits animal neglect that causes serious injury or death to an animal is guilty of an aggravated misdemeanor, generally punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of between $625 and $6,250.

Q. Have you ever answered why President Biden stopped the Keystone Pipeline yet?

A. More than once, most recently on March 1. Q: Why did President Biden shut down the pipeline? Stopping the project was part of President Biden’s plan to address climate change. Environmentalists opposed the Keystone XL pipeline because of the oil sands crude it would have carried. Producing that oil requires extra processing that emits more of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Native American tribes and landowners in Western states also had been fighting the project since almost as soon as it was unveiled over environmental concerns.

Q. Will the Byrnes Park swimming pool be open this year?

A. Byrnes Park swimming pool is scheduled to be open from June 5 to Aug. 15. And Gates Park pool from June 5 to Aug. 8.