Will All In Grocers have a laundromat? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When KWWL reports give a percentage of who’s been vaccinated, is that a total of the county population, or is that just those who are eligible? Can you elaborate on that? They never quite say.

A. It would be impossible for KWWL (or any of us in local media) to figure out exactly who is eligible for vaccination, since you would have to know personal medical information that isn’t available to us due to federal patient privacy laws. Thus, the reports you’re seeing on local or national media is the total population.

You can also do this math yourself: Head to coronavirus.iowa.gov and click on Vaccine Information, then divide that number by Iowa’s population, which is roughly 3,155,000. In Black Hawk County, visit bhcpublichealth.org/covid-19/vaccine-information and divide that number by the county’s estimated population of 131,228.

Q. What are they doing up at the intersection of First Street and Hudson Road in Cedar Falls?