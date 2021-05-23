Will a dryer sheet in my mailbox keep wasps away? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Does MidAmerican also purchase gas off of the market like CFU does?
A. It does. The company says after the February cold snap in the South that caused a spike in usage and natural gas prices, it worked with the Iowa Utilities Board to spread the added costs over 13 months to reduce the impact of higher heating bills. On average, a residential customer is seeing $8/month in increased costs, depending on usage. The company states in a news release: “Between our proactive storage of natural gas and advance purchasing contracts that we locked in prior to February, we were able to shield our customers from more than $400 million in costs that would have been incurred otherwise.”
Q. Are there any job openings at The Courier?
A. We have job openings periodically when employees resign or retire. When we have openings, we place a “help wanted” ad in The Courier classifieds, post it on out website at wcfcourier.com and post it on the www.Lee.net careers page.
Q. What amount of yearly income is considered poverty level?
A. The U.S. poverty level for 2021 is $12,880 for a single person $17,420 for a two person household, $21,960 for a family or three, and $26,500 for a family of four, according to federal guidelines.
Q. I had hepatitis around age 40, now that I am 63, can I get it again?
A. If you have been infected with hepatitis A, you will be immune for life. If you recover from hepatitis B, you cannot get it again, but some people — especially those infected as children — remain infected for life.
Q. If you put a dryer sheet in your mail box, will it keep wasps away?
A. There are no scientific studies that prove dryer sheets repel wasps, but we could find none that disprove the idea. We found plenty of anecdotal accounts backing the claim on the internet.
Q. I have a foot stool with a rip in the plastic covering. Who does small upholstery work in the area of Waterloo and Cedar Falls?
A. A quick search online shows there are a couple of upholstery shops listed in Waterloo, Evansdale and Janesville. You’ll find business names and phone numbers by searching “upholstery repair in Waterloo Iowa.” None of the listings provide much detail about the kind of repairs or furniture pieces they’ll work on.
Q. Can you list where all the farmers markets are located?
Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, RiverLoop Plaza, 460 Jefferson St., Saturdays through October.
Kimball Ridge Family Market, opening Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, parking lot, northeast corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, Waterloo, Saturdays through October.
Cedar Falls Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Clay and Third streets, Cedar Falls, Saturdays through October.
Dunkerton Farmers Market, 5 to 7 p.m., Gazebo Park, 114 Main St., Dunkerton, Mondays through October, closed Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, behind the Cancer Treatment Center, Waterloo, Tuesdays through October.
Evansdale Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., 3562 Lafayette Road, Evansdale, Wednesdays through October.
Shiloh Baptist Church Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., 3525 Sager Ave., Waterloo, Thursdays through October.
College Hill Farmers Market, opening June 3, 4 to 6 p.m., 2205 College St., Cedar Falls, Thursdays from June to October.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
