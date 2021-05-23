Will a dryer sheet in my mailbox keep wasps away? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Does MidAmerican also purchase gas off of the market like CFU does?

A. It does. The company says after the February cold snap in the South that caused a spike in usage and natural gas prices, it worked with the Iowa Utilities Board to spread the added costs over 13 months to reduce the impact of higher heating bills. On average, a residential customer is seeing $8/month in increased costs, depending on usage. The company states in a news release: “Between our proactive storage of natural gas and advance purchasing contracts that we locked in prior to February, we were able to shield our customers from more than $400 million in costs that would have been incurred otherwise.”

Q. Are there any job openings at The Courier?

A. We have job openings periodically when employees resign or retire. When we have openings, we place a “help wanted” ad in The Courier classifieds, post it on out website at wcfcourier.com and post it on the www.Lee.net careers page.

Q. What amount of yearly income is considered poverty level?