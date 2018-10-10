INDEPENDENCE — Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary doesn’t take in regular animals.
“We take in medically needy, medically compromised cats and injured and orphaned wildlife,” said Tracy Belle, the owner and operator of Wildthunder, located at 2584 Henley Ave. “We’re are also state and federally licensed to do wildlife, so we’ll take anything from bats, cats to eagles.”
She works with Saving Our Avian Resources, or SOAR, to help rehabilitate raptors. Wildthunder recently rehabilitated a Cooper’s hawk that was released late last week.
The building Belle uses was donated to Wildthunder two years ago.
“I do a lot of the electrical and plumbing myself,” Belle said. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years.”
For Belle, rehabilitating animals is therapy for her own post traumatic stress syndrome.
“I suffer from depression and this is the best medicine,” Belle said. “I’m a street kid. I came from the streets as a child. I’m a sexual abuse survivor; I know what it’s like to be cold, alone, scared and hungry.”
Belle was born in Iowa, but she grew up in the Mojave Desert.
In January, some 1,000 animals were removed from a home from Vinton in a hoarding case. Wildthunder took in more than 300 of them.
“It was a hoarding case that we assisted Vinton Police Department with,” Belle said.
Wildthunder partnered with the Cedar Valley Humane Society on the case to help house the animals.
“When they talked about having the reptiles and chinchillas with amputations, those were here,” Belle said.
Presently there are 70 animals being cared for at Wildthunder. Many of the cats that arrive with more serious medical problems become permanent residents.
Guests visiting Wildthunder are likely to encounter Lava, a St. Bernard being trained as Belle’s service dog. Lava and a small blind cat named Slinky have established a relationship.
“These two have a pretty strong bond,” Belle said.
Slinky was found as a stray with a bad eye condition. Since Slinky came to the shelter he and Lava have been inseparable. Slinky will cuddle up to Lava while she grooms the feline as if he were her puppy.
While Belle rehabilitates wildlife in need, sometimes she’s there to simply help them find their way. One evening, she said, she waded into a river to help pull out a deer that was stuck.
It takes many pairs of hands to keep Wildthunder operating, and Belle is always looking for volunteers.
“They just need to call me and tell me what they would like to work with,” she said, also noting “we take interns from Hawkeye (Community College) and Iowa State (University) every year.”
