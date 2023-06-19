CEDAR FALLS – Local nature advocate and certified wildlife rehabilitator Linda Nebbe will be the Second Sunday Speaker from 2 to 3 p.m. July 9 at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive.

The presentation is in the Community Room.

Nebbe's work with Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project consists of caring for injured, orphaned and otherwise impaired wildlife, guiding volunteers and interns and presenting educational programs.

She has an extensive background in the connection between humans, animals, and nature,and animal and nature-assisted therapy. Nebbe will bring along animal friends for guests to learn about.

There is no cost to attend; no registration required. The series features a different speaker each month on topics related to nature.

For more information, call (319) 277-2187.

