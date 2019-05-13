{{featured_button_text}}
OWLS

An OWLS walk through Buchanan County woods.

 COURTESY PHOTO

INDEPENDENCE — An OWLS wildflower walk is set for 5 p.m. May 20 at Putty Root Preserve, 2408 262nd St.

A naturalist from Buchanan County Conservation Board will lead a hike through the preserve.

OWLS — Older Wiser Livelier Souls — is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County.

Participants will search for signs of spring, likely including waterfowl, meadowlarks, bluebirds, robins, vultures, bloodroot, bluebells, frogs and more.

Registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on "Public Events."

