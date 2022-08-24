Wild side: Artist-poet Seth Thill to teach nature poetry, printmaking workshop at Hartman

CEDAR FALLS — As artist-in-residence, poet-artist Seth Thill has always loved nature, but don’t expect him to identify much of the flora and fauna that thrives at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.

“I’m not much of a STEM person,” Thill explained, referencing the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “What’s appealing to me about the visiting artist program, in my interpretation at least, is that Hartman is a place to appreciate nature without necessarily having all that hard science knowledge.”

Getting in touch with his wild side is “bringing in the literary side of things and enjoying nature in a feelings-oriented way.”

He will share those literary skills in a nature poetry and printmaking workshop on Sunday. The event is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Buckles Programming Center.

In this two-part workshop, participants will learn about and practice writing their own short-form nature poetry. They also will learn about the art of poetry broadsides and make their own to take home incorporating poetry they wrote earlier in the workshop. The broadsides will be small posters made using found-object, relief-printing and stamping techniques that Thill uses in his own art.

The workshop is limited to 16 participants. Cost is $5 per person. Registration ends at noon Thursday at www.blackhawkcountyparks.com.

Thill, a Cedar Falls resident, holds a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Northern Iowa. He works at the Waterloo Public Library and is an assistant editor at the North American Review at UNI.

Although he frequently reads environmental poetry and literature, “it’s never been something I’ve written a lot. I’ve been geared toward pop culture. I thought the residency would give me a chance to dive into that world and write my own environmental poetry.”

When he was a graduate student at UNI, Thill described himself as a narrative poet – “telling stories in my poems, bridging the gap between prose and poetry, and not necessarily sticking to any strict formality.” Then he became interested in visual and found poetry.

Visual poetry is a poem that creates a visual image relating to the poem’s meaning. Found poetry takes words, phrases and passages from other sources and reframes them with changes and deletions in lines, spaces and entire texts. It’s “all kinds of weird, confusing stuff,” Thill said, laughing.

In Sunday’s workshop, Thill will encourage writers to take a simpler, more observational approach and embrace brevity.

“Being brief – that’s something I’ve been working on with my own writing over the years. Sometimes I’m a little more verbose than I want or need to be. I want them to be very visual with their poetry, to focus on images and let those images speak for themselves. For this project, I want them to be succinct, but observational,” he explained.

Thill’s residency will culminate in the publication of a chapbook featuring poems he’s written this summer. The hand-crafted short book of poetry will display his linocut and stamping techniques, as well. Linocut or lino printing is a variation woodcut art, but linoleum is substituted for wood as the relief medium.

A book launch and open mic event is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Hartman Reserve is located at 657 Reserve Drive. For more information, call (319) 277-2187.