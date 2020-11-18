Wife of Dan Niebuhr said husband 'acted really paranoid' prior to son's murder

“He was real distant. He just acted really paranoid and afraid, even of me,” Annie said. “He didn’t seem to know me or something. It was odd.”

Annie said Dan wanted her to go with him in his truck to “make amends” with his brother, Kevin, as well as his former wife. Annie said she didn’t want to go, and Dan hopped in his truck and took off, she said.

Annie then called Brock, who met her and Kneppe at the church before driving back to Dan and Annie’s Vine Street home near Fairbank to wait for Dan.

They spotted Dan’s truck coming home, but Dan saw them too and turned around. That prompted Brock to jump in his truck and follow his father, eventually convincing him to return to the house, Annie said.

Kneppe left to grab food and give the family privacy, Annie said, and Brock gave his father a heart-to-heart.

“I remember Brock telling Dan, ‘You’ve gotta stop doing this. Look what you’re doing to Annie. Look what you’re doing to everybody,’” Annie Niebuhr said. “’You’ve gotta get back on your medications, get some help.’”

Dan “was kind of in a daze, and wasn’t responding that well,” Annie testified, but the father and son smoked cigars together in the driveway, giving each other a hug.