Why not use Castle Hill School for Lowell students? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is The Farm Shed restaurant on Main St. in Cedar Falls going to reopen?
A. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page March 29 that it is officially closed. But the message also said “we have some good things coming.” Phone and Facebook messages left for the restaurant were not answered.
Q. What Cedar Falls City Council members are up for re-election in November?
A. None of them. Council members Mark Miller, Daryl Kruse and Frank Darrah have terms that end Dec. 31, 2021. Newly elected council member Kelly Dunn’s term also will be finished at the end of 2021. Council members Susan deBuhr, Simon Harding and Dave Sires have terms that end Dec. 31, 2023.
Q. What is the number for the local Democratic office so I can get yard signs?
A. Call 236-2992.
Q. What time marks evening? Is it 5 p.m.?
A. There is no precise time; it’s often assumed to be when the sky begins to get dark. So, yes, 5 p.m. in winter, but probably later in the summer. The Oxford English Dictionary suggests 6 p.m. as a starting time.
Q. What happens to the food they cook on “Mr. Food”?
A. We couldn’t find information specifically on his show, but articles on cooking shows in general say the food is often shared with the crew.
Q. The TV show “Yellowstone” — was that filmed in Montana or California?
A. The show is largely filmed in Montana and Utah, according to interviews with the show’s producers.
Q. Do banks still take the Kennedy half dollars?
A. Yes. According to the U.S. Mint, today “half dollars and $1 coins are produced as collectibles. However, they may still be used as legal tender.”
Q. Who has taken former Courier Editor Nancy Newhoff’s position?
A. As announced in a July 12 story, Courier newsroom leadership shifted when Newhoff retired in July. Jaci Smith was named to oversee The Courier and also manages news operations at the Mason City Globe Gazette and the North Iowa Media group. Smith is joined by Meta Hemenway-Forbes, who was promoted to local news editor.
Q. What year did they start allowing visitors at Elvis Presley’s home?
A. Graceland opened for tours in 1982.
Q. What does concurrently mean when serving time in prison?
A. Concurrent means the person is serving prison time for two or more different charges but is serving them at the same time. So if a person was charged with two burglaries and was sentenced to two five-year prison terms but was allowed to serve them concurrently, he would only be locked up for five years. The opposite of concurrent is consecutive. If the same guy was serving his sentences consecutively, the time would be added, so he’d do 10 years.
Q. Why isn’t the Waterloo School District using the Castle Hill School for the Lowell kids?
A. Waterloo Schools district officials said the cost and time it would take to bring the Castle Hill School up to code to occupy would be more than the rent they are paying at the AEA buildings.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
