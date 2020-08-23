Why not use Castle Hill School for Lowell students? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. The TV show “Yellowstone” — was that filmed in Montana or California?

A. The show is largely filmed in Montana and Utah, according to interviews with the show’s producers.

Q. Do banks still take the Kennedy half dollars?

A. Yes. According to the U.S. Mint, today “half dollars and $1 coins are produced as collectibles. However, they may still be used as legal tender.”

Q. Who has taken former Courier Editor Nancy Newhoff’s position?

A. As announced in a July 12 story, Courier newsroom leadership shifted when Newhoff retired in July. Jaci Smith was named to oversee The Courier and also manages news operations at the Mason City Globe Gazette and the North Iowa Media group. Smith is joined by Meta Hemenway-Forbes, who was promoted to local news editor.

Q. What year did they start allowing visitors at Elvis Presley’s home?

A. Graceland opened for tours in 1982.

Q. What does concurrently mean when serving time in prison?