Why is Kelly Clarkson no longer on 'The Voice?'Your Call the Courier questions answered (copy)

A: An Iowa State Patrol tactical team attempted to make entry into the home of Michael Thomas Lang with an armored personnel carrier after Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was shot and killed.

Q: In your obits, you used to put a flag next to veterans’ obituaries. I haven’t seen any for a while. Why did you stop?

A: We haven’t. The flags are placed with obituaries at the request of the family. Apparently we haven’t received any requests recently.

Q: Is the police log put in the e-edition?

A: The Courier no longer prints the police log, but we have an online interactive crime map at www.wcfcourier.com.

Q: What happened to “The Wall” that used to be on Channel 7?

A: The fourth season aired this winter; there’s no announcement yet if there will be another season.

Q: What happened to the daily “Shepherd’s Chapel” on TV and David Jeremiah on Sunday morning?