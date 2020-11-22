Why don't we hear sonic booms anymore? You Cal the Courier questions answered

Q. People who drive gas-driven cars pay both state and federal tax on their fuel. How will the government collect the road tax on electric and hybrid cars?

A. Some states level surcharges on registration fees for electric cars to offset lost gas tax revenue. In Iowa fees are slated to reach $130 per electric vehicle and $65 per hybrid vehicle by January 2020.

Q. When was the Grant School demolished that was in Cedar Falls?

A. Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials said there was no Grant School in the district. Grant Elementary School was located in Waterloo. It was demolished in 2002 after Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence was built on the same property.

Q. What is the local channel for Newsmax on a TV without a cable box?

A. We’re not sure you’ll be able to get that — according to the company website, locally Newsmax is available at DirecTV Channel 349, Dish Network Channel 216, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Q. Why are escalators being removed from the Five Sullivan Brothers? They are only keeping elevators and those are easier to spread germs.