Why don't we hear sonic booms anymore? You Cal the Courier questions answered

Q. People who drive gas-driven cars pay both state and federal tax on their fuel. How will the government collect the road tax on electric and hybrid cars?
A. Some states level surcharges on registration fees for electric cars to offset lost gas tax revenue. In Iowa fees are slated to reach $130 per electric vehicle and $65 per hybrid vehicle by January 2020.
Q. When was the Grant School demolished that was in Cedar Falls?
A. Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials said there was no Grant School in the district. Grant Elementary School was located in Waterloo. It was demolished in 2002 after Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence was built on the same property.
Q. What is the local channel for Newsmax on a TV without a cable box?
A. We’re not sure you’ll be able to get that — according to the company website, locally Newsmax is available at DirecTV Channel 349, Dish Network Channel 216, FuboTV and Sling TV.
Q. Why are escalators being removed from the Five Sullivan Brothers? They are only keeping elevators and those are easier to spread germs.
A. Community Planning Director Noel Anderson said the escalators were “very maintenance heavy.” He said stairs will replace the escalators, and at least one new elevator will be installed for movement between the upper and lower floors.
Q. What happened to WWE’s Charlotte Flair?
A. She has been out of action for a few months after some surgery, according to fan sites.
Q. Can you print a recipe for peanut brittle?
A. Here’s one from Land O’ Lakes:
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup water
1 cup butter, cut into chunks
2 cups raw Spanish peanuts
1 teaspoon baking soda
Directions:
Butter 2 (15x10x1-inch) baking sheets; set aside. Combine sugar, corn syrup and water in 3-quart heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 8-12 minutes or until sugar is dissolved and mixture comes to a full boil. Add butter; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, 15-25 minutes or until candy thermometer reaches 280°F or small amount of mixture dropped into ice water forms hard but pliable strands. Stir in peanuts; continue cooking, stirring constantly, 10-12 minutes or until candy thermometer reaches 305°F or small amount of mixture dropped into ice water forms hard brittle strand. Remove from heat; stir in baking soda. Pour mixture immediately onto prepared baking sheets; spread evenly to about 1/4-inch thickness. Cool completely. Break into pieces. Store in container with tight-fitting lid.
Q. In the early 1960s, we would often hear sonic booms from jets flying above. Nowadays you don’t hear any. Why is that?
A. From a Parade magazine piece a few years ago: “Noise abatement regulations halted supersonic flight (by civil aircraft) over U.S. land. The Concorde could still take off and land here because it broke the sound barrier over the ocean, but it’s no longer in service. Yet interest in supersonic flight remains strong because such extremely fast travel is tantalizing to travelers and businesses. So efforts are underway to design airplanes that would shield ground-dwellers from the dramatic boom by directing much of the shock wave elsewhere.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
