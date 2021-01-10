Why didn't Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green participate in the Salvation Army's 'Battle of the Bells'?

Q. What is the name and phone number for the councilman that would be in charge of houses on Horseshoe Drive in Cedar Falls, and what ward are we in?

A: Horseshoe Drive is located in Ward 2, which is represented by Ward 2 council member Susan deBuhr. Her phone number is (319) 277-8974, according to the city’s website. There are also two at-large members of the City Council that cover the entire city, Kelly Dunn (215-6891) and Dave Sires (231-1569), who may also be able to help.

Q. I got an application through Operation Threshold for energy assistance in October and the offices were closed, but they received it. I still haven’t heard anything. I really need help.

A. Operation Threshold’s website notes they are “only taking limited Crisis Assistance applications” at the moment, but note that you may call (319) 291-2065 or email crisis@operationthreshold.org for more information; you might try reaching out there first. If that’s not working, try Cedar Valley United Way at (319) 235-6211.

Q. Is there a freeze on elective surgeries right now due to the pandemic?