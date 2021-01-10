Why didn't Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green participate in the Salvation Army's 'Battle of the Bells'?

Q. What is the name and phone number for the councilman that would be in charge of houses on Horseshoe Drive in Cedar Falls, and what ward are we in?
A: Horseshoe Drive is located in Ward 2, which is represented by Ward 2 council member Susan deBuhr. Her phone number is (319) 277-8974, according to the city’s website. There are also two at-large members of the City Council that cover the entire city, Kelly Dunn (215-6891) and Dave Sires (231-1569), who may also be able to help.
Q. I got an application through Operation Threshold for energy assistance in October and the offices were closed, but they received it. I still haven’t heard anything. I really need help.
A. Operation Threshold’s website notes they are “only taking limited Crisis Assistance applications” at the moment, but note that you may call (319) 291-2065 or email crisis@operationthreshold.org for more information; you might try reaching out there first. If that’s not working, try Cedar Valley United Way at (319) 235-6211.
Q. Is there a freeze on elective surgeries right now due to the pandemic?
A. A hospital or provider may conduct in-patient surgeries and procedures that would otherwise “pose a significant risk to quality of life,” so long as they have adequate personal protective equipment, test patients for COVID-19, continue to accept and treat COVID-19 patients and save at least 10% of their intensive care beds and 10% of medical/surgical beds for COVID-19 patients, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency proclamation, which expires Jan. 8 unless it is extended.
Q. Do I have to have an appointment to get my drivers license renewed?
A. Yes, if you want to renew it in person, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. You may also be able to renew it online or at a DOT kiosk.
Q. Is the Regent Theatre in Cedar Falls opening back up?
A. The Cedar Falls Community Theatre at the Historic Oster Regent reopened in August, though with state-mandated COVID-19 occupancy precautions that limit seating. It’s been hosting staged readings, most recently “Driving Miss Daisy,” and has been holding auditions for upcoming performances as well. Most of its schedule has been pushed back to next year, however.
Q. Why didn’t Mayor Green partake in the mayor ringing bell contest?
A. The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls’ 12th annual “Battle of the Bells” took place Dec. 12 between Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty. “I don’t feel it’s appropriate for Cedar Falls to compete against Waterloo, since the real need is stronger collaboration,” Green said, saying he’d prefer if the mayors were “jointly competing against our combined total from last year.” Green noted he “strongly” supports the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser, however, and that he was a bell ringer on the day before Thanksgiving at the College Square Hy-Vee.
