Why can the SportsPlex have a packed house with a volleyball tournament? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In the news last week, it said Black Hawk County had three COVID-19 deaths, but in your paper you had 13 obituaries but not one was COVID related. The obituaries said, “died at home surrounded by family.” Why are you not listing the COVID-19 deaths in your obituaries?

A. The Courier has had a number of obituaries listing COVID-19 as a cause of death. But it’s important to note obituaries are written and submitted by families and loved ones of the deceased. It is up to those who submit an obituary to decide what, if anything, to list as a cause of death.

Q. What is the criteria for obituaries for your paper? I have seen a lot of out-of-town and state ones lately.

A. Families and loved ones of the deceased submit obituaries. Even if the deceased lived elsewhere at the time of their death, they may have previously lived in The Courier’s coverage area.

Q. What number do we call to place an obituary?

A. Call (641) 421-0555. Obituaries may also be submitted online at https://wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/obituaries/ or via email at woo.obit@wcfcourier.com.

Q. Is it true if you have diabetes that you do not qualify for the COVID vaccine?