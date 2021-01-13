Why can the SportsPlex have a packed house with a volleyball tournament? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In the news last week, it said Black Hawk County had three COVID-19 deaths, but in your paper you had 13 obituaries but not one was COVID related. The obituaries said, “died at home surrounded by family.” Why are you not listing the COVID-19 deaths in your obituaries?
A. The Courier has had a number of obituaries listing COVID-19 as a cause of death. But it’s important to note obituaries are written and submitted by families and loved ones of the deceased. It is up to those who submit an obituary to decide what, if anything, to list as a cause of death.
Q. What is the criteria for obituaries for your paper? I have seen a lot of out-of-town and state ones lately.
A. Families and loved ones of the deceased submit obituaries. Even if the deceased lived elsewhere at the time of their death, they may have previously lived in The Courier’s coverage area.
Q. What number do we call to place an obituary?
A. Call (641) 421-0555. Obituaries may also be submitted online at https://wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/obituaries/ or via email at woo.obit@wcfcourier.com.
Q. Is it true if you have diabetes that you do not qualify for the COVID vaccine?
A. No, that’s not true. In fact, those with diabetes or other chronic conditions are especially advised to get the vaccine, as they’re in a higher risk category from serious illness and death if they catch coronavirus. If you’re worried about how your condition or medications may interact with the virus or vaccine, give your doctor a call.
Q. I received my last stimulus on a debit card. Will I get a new card this time or will it be put on my old card I saved?
A. It looks as if you’ll get a new card. The IRS has said the cards will arrive at the address listed on your last tax return in a white envelope marked with the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal.
Q. Why wasn’t the Cedar Falls public safety fire tanker used to help with the fire at Beyer Motorsports, since the building was far away from a fire hydrant?
A. “Hudson Fire requested a tanker help to haul water, and Cedar Falls responded by sending two tankers,” said Cedar Falls communication specialist Amanda Huisman.
Q. Why can the SportsPlex have a packed house with a volleyball tournament plus people working out during a pandemic?
A. Recreation services manager Mark Gallagher said the Cedar Valley SportsPlex began renting its facility for small tournaments that follow guidance from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. He said the building allows two spectators per participant. Masks are required for spectators and tournament organizers are checking temperatures at the door, he said. He said organizers altered tournament formats to lessen congestion. The workout area is on the second floor of the SportsPlex, and Gallagher said the equipment is spaced out to allow for distance between people.