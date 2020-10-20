Why are there rising COVID cases in Iowa, but fewer deaths?

There are several reasons, according to officials at local hospitals, but one reason looms large: Health care professionals have learned a lot about the virus in the last seven months, Ramesh said.

"We have become accustomed (to) caring for patients with COVID-19," said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne Waterloo.

Treatments such as remdesivir and convalescent plasma, as well as steroids like dextramethasone, are now in adequate supply, something that wasn't true months ago. Questions still remain on how effective each treatment is, Ramesh noted, but doctors are seeing better results.

Other treatment strategies have changed, particularly in the use of ventilators.

"Initially, the data coming from New York (showed) we should have these patients on a ventilator as soon as possible and give the lungs some rest," Ramesh said. "Since then, we've learned people who go on the ventilator have a high mortality rate."

Now, both Ramesh and Sojka said the best practice is to delay ventilator use for as long as possible, instead using high-flow oxygen.

Sojka said increased ambulation -- walking around -- as well as "proning the patient," are new techniques. Proning means having patients lie on their bellies rather than their backs.