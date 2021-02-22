Why are gas prices rising? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When are the next stimulus checks planned on being dispensed?

A. Congress has not approved another round of COVID-19 relief. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she hopes a package is passed by the end of the month. If it is, checks should go out by late March or early April.

Q. Can Nancy Pelosi be removed from office?

A. The House and Senate can expel members with a two-thirds vote, as is laid out in Article I of the Constitution.

Q. What is Mike Pence doing now?

A. Pence and his wife, Karen, are currently living in northern Virginia, where the former vice president has opened a transition office, according to USA Today. Pence plans to return to his home state of Indiana this summer.

Q. How much money did Congress spend on trying to impeach Trump twice, and the Mueller investigation?