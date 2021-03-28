Who pays when the uninsured are hospitalized? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why did The Courier run so many Illinois articles on page C4 of Sunday’s (March 21) paper.
A: The page in question was supposed to be an “Iowa Week in Review” feature supplied by Lee Enterprises. The page designer unfortunately grabbed the Illinois version.
Q: What is the current mask policy at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and what COVID precautions are they taking? I go there daily and see nothing being done.
A: The SportsPlex requires staff and resident members to wear masks “when not actively participating in physical activity,” said Bri Boss, aquatics and safety services specialist at the SportsPlex. She said masks are required in common areas and when entering or exiting the building.
Boss said equipment is spaced six feet apart and more hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting wipe stations are available. She said cleaning and disinfection practices at the SportsPlex are enhanced. Fitness classes and party rentals have limited capacity based on available space. To prevent overcrowding, Boss said there is limited availability of day passes.
“We do stop members & the public at the front desk if they aren’t wearing a mask and ask them to either go grab one or remind them to bring it in the next time,” Boss wrote in an email. “As for enforcement, we really aren’t seeing major issues.”
She said SportsPlex staff will intervene if groups congregate closely or are not masked while being inactive. She said COVID-19 policies are given to all sports program participants and spectators. Sporting event rentals abide by SportsPlex policies and can add more safety measures, Boss said.
Q: How is the SportsPlex keeping their COVID vaccines at the correct temperature for people?
A: MercyOne, the health care system that distributes vaccines at the SportsPlex, is responsible for storage of the vaccines. MercyOne spokesperson Adam Amdor said vaccines are not stored at the SportsPlex, but are delivered directly from MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in accordance with the allotted time period that doses can safely be out of cold storage.
Q: I was walking and pushed the buttons to cross at the intersection of Progress and University. The buttons wouldn’t push in at all. Who do I call?
A: Call the city of Waterloo Traffic Operations at 291-4440. Keep in mind that the city is also in the midst of reconstructing that portion of University Avenue, from Midway Drive to U.S. Highway 63, which includes Progress. That project will include new traffic signals, according to the city.
Q: When a person with no insurance is hospitalized locally, who picks up the tab?
A: That person or that person’s immediate family. Having no insurance does not preclude one from paying hospital bills, as millions of Go Fund Me accounts can attest, and patients and families will be billed regardless. But if you’re asking how hospitals absorb these nonpayments, they do so through a number of ways, such as Medicare and Medicaid subsidies; federal, state and local subsidies; philanthropic donations; and practitioners who choose to donate or discount their services.
Nonprofit hospitals are required by law to offer assistance plans to low-income patients; check with your hospital’s ombudsman or payment department.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.