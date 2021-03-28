Who pays when the uninsured are hospitalized? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why did The Courier run so many Illinois articles on page C4 of Sunday’s (March 21) paper.

A: The page in question was supposed to be an “Iowa Week in Review” feature supplied by Lee Enterprises. The page designer unfortunately grabbed the Illinois version.

Q: What is the current mask policy at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and what COVID precautions are they taking? I go there daily and see nothing being done.

A: The SportsPlex requires staff and resident members to wear masks “when not actively participating in physical activity,” said Bri Boss, aquatics and safety services specialist at the SportsPlex. She said masks are required in common areas and when entering or exiting the building.

Boss said equipment is spaced six feet apart and more hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting wipe stations are available. She said cleaning and disinfection practices at the SportsPlex are enhanced. Fitness classes and party rentals have limited capacity based on available space. To prevent overcrowding, Boss said there is limited availability of day passes.