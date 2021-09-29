Who owns and runs the new Sent Church? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: According to Politifact, when the 2012 platform was unveiled and did not include the word God, Democrats, under pressure from President Barack Obama, quickly changed it. The Washington Post reported at the time that a press secretary for the Democratic National Committee called it a “faux controversy,” referred to a section of the platform about faith and pointed out there were multiple uses of the words faith, religion, religious, church and clergy. The 2020 platform similarly included references to faith and religion, including a section titled “Supporting Faith and Service,” that reads, “Religious freedom is a core American value and a core value of the Democratic Party. Democrats will protect the rights of each American for the free exercise of his or her own religion. It will be the policy of the Democratic Administration to advocate for religious freedom throughout the world.”