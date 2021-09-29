Who owns and runs the new Sent Church? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What year did the Democratic Party take “God” out of their platform?
A: According to Politifact, when the 2012 platform was unveiled and did not include the word God, Democrats, under pressure from President Barack Obama, quickly changed it. The Washington Post reported at the time that a press secretary for the Democratic National Committee called it a “faux controversy,” referred to a section of the platform about faith and pointed out there were multiple uses of the words faith, religion, religious, church and clergy. The 2020 platform similarly included references to faith and religion, including a section titled “Supporting Faith and Service,” that reads, “Religious freedom is a core American value and a core value of the Democratic Party. Democrats will protect the rights of each American for the free exercise of his or her own religion. It will be the policy of the Democratic Administration to advocate for religious freedom throughout the world.”
Q: Who owns and runs the new Sent Church?
A: According to its website, the Sent Church at 5625 Prairie St. in Cedar Falls was started by pastors Daniel and Emily Quinby in 2020. The website states: “We’re not just a church, we’re a movement of people sent out by God to love the one, serve our cities, and change the world. Whether you’ve been in church your whole life or have never been in church, we have a place for you here.”
Q: Does the FDA fully approve the COVID vaccines?
A: The Food and Drug Administration has granted Pfizer and BioNTech full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s two-shot and Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccines continue to be available under an emergency use authorization. Moderna requested full approval Aug. 23 and is expected to receive it soon. Johnson & Johnson has said it expects to apply for full approval later this year.
Q: In Washington, D.C., what are they doing at the Korean Monument?
A: The National Park Service and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation are constructing a Wall of Remembrance and undertaking an overall rehabilitation of the Korean War Veterans Memorial. The Wall of Remembrance is a permanent addition to the memorial which will include the names of 36,574 American servicemen and more than 7,200 members of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army who gave their lives defending the people of South Korea.
Q: What is Nancy Newhoff doing since her retirement?
A: Retired Courier Editor Nancy Newhoff replies: “I am keeping busy. I helped edit a book and have a couple of other book editing projects in the works. I took a part-time job at Pepper’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cedar Falls as a host helping with to-go orders.”
Q: What is being dug up at Miller Park in Waterloo?
A: St. Edwards Church is doing a large renovation and addition. In order to meet stormwater management requirements, the City Council and the Leisure Services board have approved an agreement with the church to place a stormwater detention basin in the park. The church will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of the basin.
Q: On Black Hawk Road there is a junk yard that has been there for years. Why has nothing ever been done? It’s nasty.
A: The city of Waterloo went to court against the salvage yard in the 1980s and 1990s and lost in the Supreme Court of Iowa. The salvage yard was determined to be grandfathered in by the courts.
Q: There are political signs in CF that say “Tom for Mayor.” Who is Tom? I don’t see a last name.
A: Tom Blanford, a former councilman who is in support of the public safety officer model, is running for Cedar Falls mayor against Councilor Dave Sires and the incumbent, Mayor Rob Green. More about Blanford’s campaign can be found at: www.tomforcfmayor.com/.
