ELMA — Thanks to a matching gift from Joe and Kathy Whitinger, the Elma Area Community Foundation has wrapped up its 2018 campaign resulting in more than $58,000 in donations to nonprofit organizations in the Elma area.
The Whitingers are longtime supporters of the Community Foundation. Their latest gift was a matching fund for the six existing agency endowment funds of the Elma Area Community Foundation. The funds include the Elma Early Childhood Center Fund, Elma Depot Museum Fund, Elma Park Fund, Elma Public Library Fund, Elma Fire and Rescue Fund and the Elma Trails Fund.
The Whitingers committed to matching up to $26,000 in gifts. The community rallied to this challenge and together, the EACF funds raised a total of $32,364. With the match from the Whitingers, each fund received a total of $4,333 in matching dollars.
Through affiliation with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, EACF funds are invested and professionally managed so the endowment funds can provide ongoing financial support.
