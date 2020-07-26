Which local businesses mandate masks? One woman's mission to find out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Kate Washut and her husband love going out to eat in the Cedar Valley.

The Cedar Falls couple didn’t quit that habit when the coronavirus hit, continuing to visit favorite restaurants and coffee shops for curbside pickup and delivery after Gov. Kim Reynolds temporarily restricted sit-down dining.

But when places started opening back up, Washut started to question whether continuing to go out as she normally did — particularly as Black Hawk County’s coronavirus numbers climbed — was a smart decision.

“My husband is in the high-risk category (for coronavirus complications), so it was really important for us to lower our risk to the virus,” Washut said.

Because each restaurant sets its own mask, social distancing and sanitation guidelines, Washut wasn’t sure which ones would be able to accommodate their preferences for safety.

“I was just really frustrated not knowing what our options were,” she said.

A couple of weeks ago, Washut started contacting her favorite restaurants to ask them what their policies are and sharing the information with her Facebook friends who were also looking for such establishments.