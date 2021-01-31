Where's the beef: Meat lockers booked as pandemic derails food chain

“We didn’t have trouble getting it, but we also were making probably less than 40% of the amount of food we were making the year before,” said General Manager Ana Hanisch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Customers’ demand for beef sent many straight to the source — farmers. Local farmers began to see double and triple sales of whole, half and quarter cows.

Crystal Blin, co-owner of JJB Cattle Co. in Independence, never thought she’d see a shortage of beef at the grocery store. This is, after all, Iowa.

“It was a supply chain issue, “she said. “There wasn’t a shortage of animals. ... The supply chain that had been built up over the last few decades was disrupted.”

The spike in direct-to-consumer beef sales prompted the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation in August to launch a farm-to-table webinar series to assist farmers.

Dan and Lynn Bolin, owners of New Day Dairy in Clarskville, signed up for the webinar after they began selling retired dairy cows to be processed as ground beef.

“We realized there was a need in our community,” Lynn Bolin said.