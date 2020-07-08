Where's Michael Jensen? What we know right now

Michael Jensen, 46, formerly of Waverly, walked away from Ravenwood Specialty Care sometime in the evening on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Around 70 searchers -- including law enforcement, dogs, drones, Cedar Rapids-based urban search team Iowa Task Force Once, and volunteers -- have been looking for him since.
As of July 8, they were looking in Janesville after receiving two reports of a person resembling Jensen walking along rural roads in that city.
Jensen has not yet been found.
What happened?
The former Wartburg College music instructor suffers from a brain tumor which can cause seizures.
His family's struggle was featured in the 2018 film "This Day Forward."
Jensen has been living at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
Last week, friends became concerned after Jensen's family told them that Jensen was told by Ravenwood he could not leave the center to attend his daughter's graduation party.
That was apparently due to coronavirus restrictions at the long-term care facility.
Two of those friends wrote letters to the Courier advocating for Jensen.
Jensen has previously wandered off, and normally stayed in a secure room at the center. He was recently moved to a different room because of COVID-19 protocols, according to police.
Ravenwood staff notified Waterloo Police that Jensen was missing at around 11:20 p.m., after searching unsuccessfully for 50 minutes, according to a police report.
What does he look like?
Jensen is described as a white man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet and black-framed glasses.
He may be barefoot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.
