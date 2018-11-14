FAYETTE COUNTY — Two cows are on the moo-ve in Northeast Iowa and the county sheriff is asking for help steering them in the right direction.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a photo of two black Angus cows and said they were found roaming around the Twin Bridges area, most recently along County Road W-25.
“We have exhausted our efforts to find the owners,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the Wednesday post.
The cows have been roaming free north of Maynard for at least eight weeks, said Fayette Sheriff Marty Fisher, who said that was when the first sighting of them had come in.
Since then, no one has claimed a stake in their ownership. Fisher said deputies had attempted to call farmers in the area with no luck, so he tried a different route Wednesday. The post has gotten more than 100 shares.
“People are giving us tips and so forth right now since we put it out on Facebook,” Fisher said.
He noted the cattle would only pose a threat at night if the all-black cows happened to wander across a roadway and a driver didn’t see them. But in two months, nothing has happened — including any credible information on their owner. And the cows have been milking their newfound freedom.
“We just thought this has gone on too much,” Fisher said.
If no one steps forward as their owner in the next few days, Fisher said he’ll hire people to round them up and find a place to house them for the winter. If an owner is located after that time, they’ll have to front “room and board.”
Anyone with information about the owner of the cows is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (563) 422-6067.
