Where is Doughy Joey's relocating to? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why do you keep printing the Sudoku puzzle on the fold line?
A: Where the puzzle is placed on the page depends on the ads it shares the page with.
Q: Why didn’t Chief Justice Robert preside over the impeachment trial of President Trump?
A: Because Donald Trump was no longer president. When sitting presidents are tried, the Constitution requires that the chief justice of the Supreme Court preside.
But when non-presidents are tried the president pro tempore of the Senate — in this case Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont — has “historically presided,” Leahy said before the trial began.
Q: Is it true that over 30,000 Republicans have left the Republican Party after the Capitol was infiltrated?
A: An analysis of January voting records this week by The New York Times found that nearly 140,000 Republicans had quit the party in 25 states that had readily available data.
Q: Why has the Call the Courier column been missing so much from your paper?
A: For some reason we have received fewer questions in recent months, leaving us without enough material to run the column every day.
Q: In Sunday’s (Feb. 7) paper you had an article about Joan Ann Bauer. What was the book they were holding?
A: The book was “The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Claire Lombardo. GoodReads.com describes the 2019 title as “A multigenerational novel in which the four adult daughters of a Chicago couple — still madly in love after forty years — recklessly ignite old rivalries until a long-buried secret threatens to shatter the lives they’ve built.”
Q: Where is Doughy Joey’s relocating to?
A: The pizza restaurant announced in December that it is moving to 300 W. Fourth St. in Waterloo, opening sometime in early 2021. Doughy Joey’s formerly had a restaurant there before consolidating operations in Cedar Falls. The Cedar Falls location closed last year and the building was torn down after the property was sold to build a Dupaco Community Credit Union branch.
Q: Why is Jane Lindaman making parents take their kids back to school? What happens if we decline?
A: East and West high schools in Waterloo switched from a hybrid schedule to fully in-person starting Feb. 1. Students were already in the buildings half of the time. The Waterloo Community Schools’ superintendent had long stated the hope of bringing students back full time, so officials had been evaluating the effectiveness of mitigation strategies to determine when that would be possible. If you don’t want to send your child to school in-person, then you can sign up for 100% remote learning from home through the district.
Q: Were Castle Hill and River Hills considered private or public schools?
A: They were both public schools and River Hills still is, since it remains open. Castle Hill started out as an elementary building in the Waterloo Community Schools. The facility was later leased to what is now Central Rivers Area Education Agency as a special education preschool and K-8 behavior program. Rivers Hills School, in Cedar Falls, was built to serve special needs students and has always been operated by the AEA:
