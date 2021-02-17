Where is Doughy Joey's relocating to? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why do you keep printing the Sudoku puzzle on the fold line?

A: Where the puzzle is placed on the page depends on the ads it shares the page with.

Q: Why didn’t Chief Justice Robert preside over the impeachment trial of President Trump?

A: Because Donald Trump was no longer president. When sitting presidents are tried, the Constitution requires that the chief justice of the Supreme Court preside.

But when non-presidents are tried the president pro tempore of the Senate — in this case Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont — has “historically presided,” Leahy said before the trial began.

Q: Is it true that over 30,000 Republicans have left the Republican Party after the Capitol was infiltrated?

A: An analysis of January voting records this week by The New York Times found that nearly 140,000 Republicans had quit the party in 25 states that had readily available data.

Q: Why has the Call the Courier column been missing so much from your paper?

A: For some reason we have received fewer questions in recent months, leaving us without enough material to run the column every day.