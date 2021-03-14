Where does audit of city of Waterloo stand? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. A year ago the state auditor announced they would be auditing the city of Waterloo. What were those results?

A. A petition signed by 148 residents in April 2019 asked the State Auditor’s Office to audit “the financial transactions and the condition of the funds of the local government.” The report is still in the process of being completed by the State Auditor’s Office, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the audit is “nearing completion” in the fieldwork portion of the review. The report will be issued after a management review is completed. The office did not provide a specific timeline.

Q. The phone number for the children and family organization called “Empowering Dads” isn’t accepting voicemail. Is there another way to reach them?

A. Email Missy with the Family & Children’s Council at mdenning@fccouncil.net.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q. When will the Capitol rioters be taken to trial?