Where does audit of city of Waterloo stand? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. A year ago the state auditor announced they would be auditing the city of Waterloo. What were those results?
A. A petition signed by 148 residents in April 2019 asked the State Auditor’s Office to audit “the financial transactions and the condition of the funds of the local government.” The report is still in the process of being completed by the State Auditor’s Office, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the audit is “nearing completion” in the fieldwork portion of the review. The report will be issued after a management review is completed. The office did not provide a specific timeline.
Q. The phone number for the children and family organization called “Empowering Dads” isn’t accepting voicemail. Is there another way to reach them?
A. Email Missy with the Family & Children’s Council at mdenning@fccouncil.net.
Q. When will the Capitol rioters be taken to trial?
A. More than 300 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first trial has been set on May 10 for an 18-year-old Georgia man to go before a Washington, D.C., jury on several charges, including assault on a police officer. Many cases will be disposed of through plea deals, although no deals have been offered as of yet. Because of backlogs in the court system caused by the pandemic and ordinary legal tactics by defense lawyers, many of those charged probably won’t be tried until next year.
Q. Are all the people crossing through the southern U.S. border being vaccinated upon entry and if so, who is paying for it?
A. No, they are not being vaccinated. New arrivals at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities are tested within 12 hours of arrival and separated from the rest of the population in the facilities to prevent potential transmission. Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers do not test the migrants they apprehend. CPB personnel assess for symptoms or risk factors and consult with medical personnel. Suspected COVID-19 cases are referred to local health systems.
Q. How long is President Biden going to close the pipeline down? Is that why gas prices are going up?
A. Construction of the pipeline essentially is halted permanently by Biden’s order, although a future president could reverse that action, as President Trump reversed the Obama administration’s refusal to grant a permit. Gas prices are rising due increased demand and not enough oil production. The winter storm in Texas also boosted prices as refineries were forced to close because of the weather.
Q. Why are dressing rooms open at Von Maur and Scheels but nowhere else? Doesn’t make sense to not be able to try on clothes yet everyone touches them when shopping and you can take them home, try them on, and return them.
A. When you’re in a dressing room, you’re in an enclosed space, potentially with other customers, potentially taking their masks off as they slip clothes on and off. The clothes then may have to be quarantined for 24 hours or steam cleaned between customers. Nationally, many retailers are beginning to reopen dressing rooms, and the trend is expected to extend to local stores as well.
