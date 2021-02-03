Where can I sign up for the COVID vaccine? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is your paper still being printed in Cedar Rapids?
A. Yes. The Courier is printed at Color Web Printers in Cedar Rapids.
Q. I am 82 years old with cancer. Where can I sign up for the COVID vaccine?
A. Your health care provider will contact you to set up an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They are reaching out to people via phone, text, email or online patient portals, so check all communication channels to see if you are eligible to sign up for an appointment.
If you do not have a primary health care provider, you can call the Black Hawk County Health Department at (319) 292-2360. They will help arrange for your vaccination.
The health department said it is not providing priority to people with pre-existing conditions. Anyone 65 or older can be contacted to get the vaccine.
Q. Do you have to get the COVID vaccine when it is available to you, in the county you live?
A. No, you do not have to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you. Workplaces or schools can require you to get vaccinated if you are employed or enrolled, but the government did not make the vaccine mandatory.
Q. What are the lyrics to the “It’s a Wonderful World?”
A. Here they are:
“I see trees of green
Red roses too
I see them bloom
For me and you
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
I see skies of blue
And clouds of white
The bright blessed day
The dark sacred night
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world.
The colors of the rainbow
So pretty in the sky
Are also on the faces
Of people going by
I see friends shaking hands
Saying, “How do you do?”
They’re really saying
“I love you.”
I hear babies cry
I watch them grow
They’ll learn much more
Than I’ll never know
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world.
Yes, I think to myself
What a wonderful world.”
Q. Why is the Hallmark Channel no longer airing their morning show that usually starts at 9 a.m.?
A. Show producers recently posted this statement on their social media: “With the current information regarding COVID-19 in Southern California, and in keeping with SAG/AFTRA recommendations, we are suspending production on our daytime series ‘Home & Family.’ We plan to air encore episodes at this time, and will continue to monitor the situation.” No word on when new episodes will be available.
Q. What is the recipe for Chocolate Éclair cake?
A. From Mr. Food:
What you’ll need
1 (14.4-ounce) box honey graham crackers (see Tip)
2 (4-serving size) packages French vanilla instant pudding mix
3 cups milk
1 (12-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 (16-ounce) container ready-to-spread chocolate frosting
What to do 1. Line the bottom of an ungreased 9- x 13-inch baking dish with one-third of the graham crackers.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk; add whipped topping, stirring until mixture is thickened.
3. Spread half the pudding mixture over graham crackers in baking dish. Repeat layers with one-third of graham crackers and remaining pudding mixture. Top with remaining graham crackers. Spread with chocolate frosting. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours, or until ready to serve.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.