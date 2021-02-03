Where can I sign up for the COVID vaccine? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is your paper still being printed in Cedar Rapids?

A. Yes. The Courier is printed at Color Web Printers in Cedar Rapids.

Q. I am 82 years old with cancer. Where can I sign up for the COVID vaccine?

A. Your health care provider will contact you to set up an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They are reaching out to people via phone, text, email or online patient portals, so check all communication channels to see if you are eligible to sign up for an appointment.

If you do not have a primary health care provider, you can call the Black Hawk County Health Department at (319) 292-2360. They will help arrange for your vaccination.

The health department said it is not providing priority to people with pre-existing conditions. Anyone 65 or older can be contacted to get the vaccine.

Q. Do you have to get the COVID vaccine when it is available to you, in the county you live?

A. No, you do not have to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you. Workplaces or schools can require you to get vaccinated if you are employed or enrolled, but the government did not make the vaccine mandatory.