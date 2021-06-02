Where can I get an Iowa road map? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A. The sweeper can be driven from either side, said public works manager Randy Bennett. He said two people were in the street cleaner because the city is currently training staff members. He said there is usually just one employee in the sweeper.

Q. The GNC health store that used to be in College Square moved out to Viking Road, but now that has gone out of business. Where is the closest one to us?

A. There are GNC locations in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Marshalltown.

Q. Can you tell us more about Joie Bettenhausen from KWWL?

A. Joie Bettenhausen is KWWL’s weekend morning and noon meteorologist. She was born and raised in Joliet, Ill., and lived there until she moved away to college. KWWL’s website said ever since she was two, she loved watching The Weather Channel and learning as much as she could about weather.

Q. Could you name a couple reputable agencies I can donate money to that would help migrant children?

A. Locally you can donate to the Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center (EMBARC) originally founded to help new refugees from Burma but expanded to empower other newly arriving refugee groups through the RISE AmeriCorps program. Nationally you can donate to the American Civil Liberties Union.