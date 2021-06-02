Where can I get an Iowa road map? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. On page B7 in the May 21 paper, you list salaries but not where they work. Can you print those for me?
A. Those salaries were for employees of the city of Waterloo.
Q. Since there is so much excess COVID vaccine, will they use those to vaccinate inmates?
A. It could help, but as vaccinations have ramped up, a bigger problem in getting inmates inoculated is reportedly vaccine hesitancy. All federal prison inmates were to have the opportunity to receive a vaccine by mid-May, according to the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Michael Carvajal. But several news outlets have reported high percentages of both inmates and correctional officers are refusing vaccines.
Q. Why are you not listing Evansdale farmer market information?
A. Dates, time and location ran in a story about farmers markets opening for the season on April 30. It's up to each farmers market's PR person to send releases about their market and any special events or activities.
Q. How early can the city mow city property in Waterloo??
A. Waterloo crews can start mowing city property at 7 a.m., said forester Todd Derifield.
Q. I just saw a new street cleaner in Waterloo with two steering wheels, and two drivers. Why is this necessary?
A. The sweeper can be driven from either side, said public works manager Randy Bennett. He said two people were in the street cleaner because the city is currently training staff members. He said there is usually just one employee in the sweeper.
Q. The GNC health store that used to be in College Square moved out to Viking Road, but now that has gone out of business. Where is the closest one to us?
A. There are GNC locations in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Marshalltown.
Q. Can you tell us more about Joie Bettenhausen from KWWL?
A. Joie Bettenhausen is KWWL’s weekend morning and noon meteorologist. She was born and raised in Joliet, Ill., and lived there until she moved away to college. KWWL’s website said ever since she was two, she loved watching The Weather Channel and learning as much as she could about weather.
Q. Could you name a couple reputable agencies I can donate money to that would help migrant children?
A. Locally you can donate to the Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center (EMBARC) originally founded to help new refugees from Burma but expanded to empower other newly arriving refugee groups through the RISE AmeriCorps program. Nationally you can donate to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Q. Regarding the Jan. 6 Commission that Congress had. How did our senators vote on it?
A. Both Iowa Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Q. Where can I get an Iowa road map?
A. Printed copies of the 2021-2022 map are available at the Iowa Department of Transportation's district offices and rest areas across the state. An electronic version of the new map, accompanied by an assortment of city detail maps, is also available on the Iowa DOT's website. You can request a free map online at the DOT website. Iowa maps are also sold at many convenience stores.
