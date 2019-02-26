A list of all fixed red light cameras in Waterloo:
-- Northbound and southbound on Washington Street at West Sixth Street
-- Northbound and southbound on Washington Street at West 11th Street
-- Eastbound on Williston Avenue at Baltimore Street
-- Northbound and southbound on Broadway Street at Parker Street
-- Eastbound and westbound on San Marnan Drive at Shoppers Boulevard
-- Eastbound on West Ridgeway Avenue at Sergeant Road/U.S. Hwy. 63
-- Northbound at Sergeant Road/U.S. Hwy. 63 at West Ridgeway Avenue
-- Northbound and southbound on U.S. Highway 218 at Shaulis Road.
City Council members voted in August 2017 to authorize the use of cameras to fine owners of vehicles that speed or run through red lights. The city retained Sensys Gatso USA, of Beverly, Mass., to supply the enforcement equipment in return for a cut of the fine revenue.
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in April 2017 cities could install automated traffic enforcement cameras on state highways through their jurisdictions without approval of the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Fines set by City Council resolution are $75 for running a red light, $100 for a second offense and $125 for each subsequent violation.
The cameras will take high-resolution still photos and video, which a police officer will review before a citation is mailed to the registered owner of the car.
A violation occurs when a vehicle enters the intersection after the signal turns red. Vehicles can still make right turns on red lights if they come to a full stop first or do not make the turn faster than 12 mph.
The citations are municipal infractions, meaning they are not reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation to affect driving records.
Sensys Gatso provides and maintains the cameras at no cost to the city but receives $36 for each citation paid. The city receives the rest of the revenue, which the City Council has earmarked for property tax relief.
The Waterloo Police Department began using hand-held speed cameras in 2017 and later received a “speed Jeep” nicknamed "Rambo" with cameras to catch speeders. There are no fixed cameras catching speeders within city limits.
