When supplies run low, locals make fabric mask covers for Cedar Valley hospitals

Then, Sander packed up her work, drove from Fairbank to Cedar Falls and left it on Hess’ doorstep, both communicating from a safe distance.

“I met her by waving at her from her house,” Sander said of her new sewing buddy. “That’s what’s really cool — we saw the need.”

Hess then sewed each mask, using the now-hard-to-find 1/8th-inch braided elastic to make the covers. She then had around 100 mask covers dropped off at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, which had posted a pattern to its website and asked for donations.

Both stressed that the covers were not meant to serve as filtration for coronavirus, just to cover an N95 mask so it may be able to be reused more than once.

UnityPoint and MercyOne both said they no longer need mask covers, according to the pair. But Hess and Sander were still making them, because Hess had orders from Peoples Clinic, a state prison, ambulance crews and even personal use.

“The orders keep pouring in,” Hess said. “I’m glad there are a lot of people out there doing what we are doing, because there is a huge need for them. I read that the U.S. will be getting a ton of PPE delivered in the coming days and weeks, and I really hope that’s true. But this is what we can do right now.”