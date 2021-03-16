When is Hartman Reserve's Maple Syrup Festival? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why didn’t you cover the maple syrup project going on at Hartman Reserve this year?
A. We assume the caller is referring to Hartman Reserve’s annual Maple Syrup Festival. This year’s Maple Syrup Festival was postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hartman’s website.
Q. Where can we dispose of old computers and TVs?
A. The city of Waterloo offers a bulk item pickup program and will collect up to 10 items, including old TVs and computer monitors, for $10. You must submit a list of items to be picked up and pay in advance. There are extra charges for many appliances.
Q. How much money goes to the veterans from the Iowa Lottery Association?
A. As of the latest transfer in October 2020, the lottery has raised a total of nearly $32.4 million for this cause.
Q. In Sunday’s (Feb. 28) Progress Edition, you mentioned a bakery in downtown Waterloo. Where is it located?
A. The only mention of a downtown bakery we could find in the Progress Edition was a reference to the Friedl Bakery building at 300 Commercial St., where a $3.5 million project is underway to create street-level storefronts or offices with a dozen apartments on the top two floors.
Q. How many JCPenney stores are open in Iowa? Where are they located?
A. Nine: in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Dubuque, Sioux City, Spencer and West Des Moines.
Q. What was the first established city in Iowa?
A. Dubuque. The first permanent settler to the area was French-Canadian fur trader Julien Dubuque, who arrived in 1785. The city of Dubuque was chartered in 1837.
Q. What can you use to clean an electric glass top oven?
A. According to HGTV: On a cool stovetop, spray the surface with white vinegar. Next, generously sprinkle baking soda over the vinegar. Place a clean towel, soaked in hot water and wrung out, over the vinegar/baking soda mix. Let this mixture work its magic for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the towel and wipe away the residue with a microfiber cloth. Spray more vinegar and use a fresh microfiber cloth to polish away any streaks. For stubborn, baked-on stains you can use a single-edge razor blade. However, before trying this method, check the manufacturer’s care instructions. Similarly, some manufacturers require a specific brand of cleaner be used.
Q. How can I reach station KWKB?
A. We’re not sure. The phone number on their website is out of service and they don’t appear to answer messages left on that site, either. The station is owned by HC2 Holdings.
Q. At Central Middle School, they set up a well drilling outfit there. What is going on there?
A. Marty Metcalf, Waterloo Community Schools’ director of operational services, said it is a test well for a planned geothermal heating and cooling system.
Q. Is the Waterloo Career Center hurting Hawkeye Community College since it’s like a competition?
A. No. The career center is not competing against Hawkeye. Students enrolled at the career center typically earn concurrent college credit through Hawkeye, which has an agreement with Waterloo Community Schools. The career center is open to students who are in high school. Hawkeye’s main campus largely serves students who have graduated from high school.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.