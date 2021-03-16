When is Hartman Reserve's Maple Syrup Festival? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why didn’t you cover the maple syrup project going on at Hartman Reserve this year?

A. We assume the caller is referring to Hartman Reserve’s annual Maple Syrup Festival. This year’s Maple Syrup Festival was postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hartman’s website.

Q. Where can we dispose of old computers and TVs?

A. The city of Waterloo offers a bulk item pickup program and will collect up to 10 items, including old TVs and computer monitors, for $10. You must submit a list of items to be picked up and pay in advance. There are extra charges for many appliances.

Q. How much money goes to the veterans from the Iowa Lottery Association?

A. As of the latest transfer in October 2020, the lottery has raised a total of nearly $32.4 million for this cause.

Q. In Sunday’s (Feb. 28) Progress Edition, you mentioned a bakery in downtown Waterloo. Where is it located?