When did St. Vincent DePaul start in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. Is there a way to check out the authenticity of all the mailings I am getting lately asking for donations?

A. Yes. It’s a good idea to check a website like charitynavigator.org or guidestar.org to see if charities are legitimate and use donations wisely. You can also check give.org, the charity review arm of the Better Business Bureau.

Q. Paige Hemmis used to star on the Hallmark channel. She was a DIY’er. I haven’t seen her on TV for quite awhile. Do you have any information on her?

A. It looks as if she’s focusing on her own website these days — paigehemmis.com. She has lots of DIY projects and tutorials posted there.

Q. How could Joe Biden run under the Democratic Party if he claims that he is a socialist?

A. Joe Biden has never claimed to be a socialist. Perhaps the caller is thinking of Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020. You can claim to be just about anything and run as a Democrat or a Republican, but if most people in the party you choose disagree with your positions, you’re unlikely to win many votes.

Q. How can one reach Evergreen Tax service on Falls Avenue?