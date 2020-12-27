When did St. Vincent DePaul start in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. Is there a way to check out the authenticity of all the mailings I am getting lately asking for donations?
A. Yes. It’s a good idea to check a website like charitynavigator.org or guidestar.org to see if charities are legitimate and use donations wisely. You can also check give.org, the charity review arm of the Better Business Bureau.
Q. Paige Hemmis used to star on the Hallmark channel. She was a DIY’er. I haven’t seen her on TV for quite awhile. Do you have any information on her?
A. It looks as if she’s focusing on her own website these days — paigehemmis.com. She has lots of DIY projects and tutorials posted there.
Q. How could Joe Biden run under the Democratic Party if he claims that he is a socialist?
A. Joe Biden has never claimed to be a socialist. Perhaps the caller is thinking of Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020. You can claim to be just about anything and run as a Democrat or a Republican, but if most people in the party you choose disagree with your positions, you’re unlikely to win many votes.
Q. How can one reach Evergreen Tax service on Falls Avenue?
A. Call 236-1614, email leah@evergreen4taxes.com, or send a message through the website at evergreen4taxes.com.
Q. When did St. Vincent DePaul start in Waterloo?
A. Some information from the organization: “St. Vincent de Paul has been serving the community since 1950. A Cedar Falls business presence was established in 1989. We have been a continuous source of assistance to anyone needing help. Our Outreach Center, 320 Broadway, is open weekdays 9-12. During COVID, speaking with a caseworker is by phone only.”
Q. What is the address of the IRS?
A. The national address: Internal Revenue Service Headquarters Building, 1111 Constitution Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20224. But the IRS suggests contacting a local office for help. In Waterloo, that’s at 201 Tower Park Drive, Suite 102. Call (844) 545-5640 to make an appointment.
Q. How old is George Clooney?
A. He is 59.
Q. What is Ally Crutcher doing now?
A. She’s working for the Community Impact Newspaper in Texas, according to her social media.
Q. On Nov. 12 in Call the Courier, someone said the rate of a substitute teacher is $130/day. Is that the same for a full-time teacher?
A. Teacher salaries vary by school district based on their negotiated contracts. There are other variables that make a direct comparison difficult. A teacher’s annual pay is based on years of experience and education level, so each could be at a different point on the salary schedule. In addition, full-time teachers receive benefits that are not available to a substitute.
