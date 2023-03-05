WATERLOO — The VGM Group has always been a company that thinks on its collective feet.

At no time did the company have to be more agile and mobile than during the coronavirus pandemic.

From top to bottom, VGM staff had to think outside the box — outside the friendly confines of what longtime general counsel emeritus and board chairman Jim Walsh likes to call its “galactic headquarters” at Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive near U.S. Highway 20.

But that’s the way Van G. Miller wanted it when he founded Van G. Miller and Associates in 1986 – a group purchasing organization for independent home medical equipment providers.

The current VGM staff, headed by Chief Executive Officer Mike Mallaro, has carried that philosophy forward exponentially — from a company of 50 in the 1980s to just under 1,500 strong now — with a nationwide presence. Half of them live and work in the Cedar Valley. Their average age is under 40 and almost two-thirds of workers are female — the pending opening of a company child-care center is a testimonial to that. The workforce’s racial, ethnic and culture makeup – 20% nonwhite, non-Anglo/European—matches that of the Cedar Valley’s eye-opening diversity, blowing up stereotypical notions about Iowa.

And they’re clear-eyed about who they’re working for – the customers, and ultimately the shareholders. The company became 100% employee owned in 2008.

In short, adjusting to “the new normal” has always been the norm at VGM.

Hired during COVID

The new normal is all Allie Schaefer has known in her time with VGM. She grew up in Hudson and as a “talent acquisition coordinator” serves on the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

“I started at VGM right in the midst of COVID,” she said, referring to the pandemic shutdown. “My interview actually was off-site, because they had shut down the building and sent everyone home. ... So when we finally came back to campus, I was finally getting to meet everyone for the first time.”

She started in April 2020 and first worked from the office in the summer of 2021.

“I wanted to get involved because I wanted to get to know people, especially with being at home. I wanted to meet new people. I wanted to join the DEI committee, so one of my teammates got me involved in that. All of our committees, you can jump right in. It’s a very inclusive environment.”

Part of that welcoming atmosphere includes reaching out to people of different racial, ethnic and social backgrounds.

“I’m African American; we have a lot of Spanish-speaking employees, especially from the different warehouses; an LGBTQ committee, we have a lot of people who are very open about that. We don’t want to force anyone into a group, but if they feel comfortable, it’s like a safe space for people to join.”

In her position, “I help hire, recruit, get people on board.” So social involvement “kind of goes hand in hand” with her job, she said.

“We’re all about teamwork,” she said, but the company’s good about playing to a person’s individual talents and finding a position they’re suited to. There’s a lot of lateral mobility and the ability to hire from within.

New mom, new leader

Darian Schmit of Jesup, a graduate of Union High School in La Porte City and Upper Iowa University, is a new mom. For her, child care is important.

She started in May 2019 as a patient care coordinator in the Homelink division and is now director of operations for Homelink and also a DEI committee member.

She had just graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human services. She moved into a team leader role in her first year. When the pandemic shutdown hit, she was faced with the challenge of “leading a 100 percent remote work force.

“And it worked really well,” she said. When the shutdown lifted, “we never really went back to the way it was before,” Schmit said.

There are people who choose come into the office every day, but some choose to come in one or two days a week or not at all. They always had remote workers, “but nearly as many as we do today.”

There are people working from greater distances as well, Schmit said, including out of state. “We’ve also had quite few employees move that used to be local to the Cedar Valley and now live elsewhere in the country. That’s been really cool for them to have the opportunity to do that.”

Trained virtually

That’s the case with Keri Wells, a Hudson native who now lives in Fort Myers, Florida. She lived in the Cedar Valley when she was hired in May 2021.

“I trained fully remotely. I’ve been in the office a few times. They’re very accommodating as far as getting me back there once a quarter if I want to, which I do, because I have family and friends who live in the Cedar Valley.”

She tries to schedule her trips back during major company events such as the annual Heartland Conference in downtown Waterloo.

They reached out to her in September and provided emotional and moral support when Hurricane Ian hit in the Fort Myers area, leaving her without water and power. “We kept in touch every single day,” she said.

Getting the call

Schmit was promoted to a management role in late 2020, and promoted to her current position in late July coming off maternity leave.

“We just keep adapting,” He said. “It was an honor really to get the call while I’m on maternity leave offering me a promotion. And it’s been such a cool journey to be able to use my degree here a little bit and lead people and adapt to all these changes and be a part of the culture that we’re trying to create.”

As a nursing mother, she appreciates the lactation rooms at the office. “It would be a lot harder if I worked for an employer who wasn’t as supportive.”

The company has experienced an influx of younger employees as a result of its growth, she said, but there is a wide age range. In the Homelink division alone 14 employees have more than 20 years with the company.

“What it takes to get in the door is really just a growth mindset and a willingness to be part of our culture and a willingness to be part of our growth and adaptability,” Schmit said.

That overall flexibility has helped sustain the company’s growth, Schmit said.

“We just feel like a family and everyone has a voice that’s valued and there’s so many opportunities to show up as your authentic self,” she said. “You don’t have to put on this mask of ‘my work self.’ We don’t have that. You can really be yourself. I have a full sleeve of tattoos!”

Nontraditional path

Dax Oleveira is a self-described “nontraditional” employee. A married father of two, he’s approaching his first anniversary with the company. A native of Brazil, he married locally through college — his wife studied in Brazil while attending UNI — and he previously worked for United Airlines in Chicago. He’s an information technology programmer for VGM Homelink, a member of the employee stock ownership committee and won a company-improvement idea “Pitchabaloo” contest.

“I feel like I had a very good manager who took a chance on me because I didn’t have a background in technology,” he said. “I was in human resources before and just happened to change careers into technology.

Hired initially as an intern, he proposed a company “computer boot camp” similar to one he went through in Brazil for individuals who want to change careers. His idea won “Pitchabaloo” and he’s now working to implement the idea within the company.

“VGM is interesting because you can move around within the company,” Oliveira said. “There’s lots of opportunities to explore a different career path without leaving the company. I was really surprised at the trajectory of my career.”

25 years at VGM

Sara Laures is “chief people officer” in senior leadership at VGM – a job that may have been called personnel director elsewhere. A graduate of Hudson High School, she completed her bachelor’s degree at Upper Iowa while employed at VGM.

She is entering her 25th year with VGM. Initially a patient care coordinator with Homelink, she’s worked at a variety of jobs within the company.

Now the overall work force is very young. “The average age of our employees is mid-30s,” which, she says, is a trend across the community despite public perceptions of an aging population locally.

“It’s really trending young now, and I think that’s exciting for the Cedar Valley,” Laures said. “... But there’s a lot to be gained through employee ownership and longevity,” she added. “The longer you stay here, the more you get invested in the ESOP, and that’s going to create some life-changing wealth for some people into retirement.”

“This company’s changed my life,” she said.

‘Cultural evolution’

“So I think the pandemic allowed for a cultural evolution,” Laures said “We had to lean in quickly, and we had to support people to work from home – from a technology standpoint, but also from a connectedness standpoint.”

Of the local workforce, today a third work in the office all the time, a third work primarily at home, and a third divide their work time between office and home.

The company has focused on care options and virtual care options through its benefits program, including a company health clinic through MercyOne, shared with other employers in the professional building on the former Schoitz Memorial Hospital site.

“That’s a huge benefit, especially in the pandemic when it was a scary time,” she said. They also chose to go with companywide employee assistance program through a national provider.

The company also has a family-employee hardship fund, funded by employees for employees in need. A committee reviews requests for assistance.

In April, the company will host an in-person and virtual “get connected “ fair encouraging employees to get involved in company committees and activities.

Studies show an employee is more likely to stay with an employer “if they have a best friend at work,” Laures said. The objective, she said, is finding “what can we do ... to keep people connected, feeling like they belong here.”