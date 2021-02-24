What's with the giant Trump/Pence sign? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: If your only income is Social Security and you don’t file income tax, will you still get a stimulus check?
A: Yes.
Q: How many police officers are on the Waterloo Police Department payroll??
A: The Waterloo Police Department is authorized by City Council to have 123 sworn officers, said Maj. Joe Leibold. He said the department currently employs 118 officers. WPD is in the process of hiring three additional officers and expects to start the hiring process for a fourth added officer soon, he said. He said one officer is on military deployment.
Q: Why is Fox 28 no longer available with Direct TV service?
A: We were unable to find specific information about this question, but it is likely a retransmission consent dispute has taken FOX 28 (KFXA Cedar Rapids) off DirecTV as has happened in the past. KFXA is licensed to Second Generation of Iowa but operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Q: Why is the giant Trump/Pence sign on Kimball and San Marnan still allowed up?
A: Iowa code does not outline any time limitations for political signs, said Waterloo city attorney Martin Petersen. He said Iowa code previously prevented political signs from being placed more than 45 days before an election. The same part of code said the signs had to be removed within seven days after an election. Petersen said the rules were repealed and replaced in 2004.
The ACLU of Iowa previously said limitations on signs based on their political nature is unconstitutional, according to a 2014 letter. The Iowa Attorney General Office similarly said the limitations on political signs is unconstitutional. The entities cited the case Whitton v. City of Gladstone, in which a federal court ruled that limitations on the duration of political signs did not uphold strict scrutiny standards for regulating speech.
Q: At what age do people typically outgrow binge drinking?
A: “Problematic alcohol use — that is, heavy drinking, or drinking that is accompanied by unpleasant consequences — tends to increase as people go through late adolescence, peaking at about age 22 or so, and then decline as they grow older. Some researchers consider this decline, which has been studied for more than 70 years in many different countries and cultures, a “maturing out” of problem drinking. This process is believed to result when people reach their twenties and take on the roles and responsibilities of adulthood,” according to the publication Maturing Out of Problematic Alcohol Use by Patrick M. O’Malley, Ph.D., featured by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Q: What is the difference between stepsiblings and half siblings?
A: A stepbrother or stepsister is related to you because one of your parents has married someone else who already has children. Those children would be your stepsiblings, but there is no biological link whatsoever. A half sibling means you both share either a mother or a father.
