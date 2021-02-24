What's with the giant Trump/Pence sign? Your Call the Courier questions answered

The ACLU of Iowa previously said limitations on signs based on their political nature is unconstitutional, according to a 2014 letter. The Iowa Attorney General Office similarly said the limitations on political signs is unconstitutional. The entities cited the case Whitton v. City of Gladstone , in which a federal court ruled that limitations on the duration of political signs did not uphold strict scrutiny standards for regulating speech.

A: “Problematic alcohol use — that is, heavy drinking, or drinking that is accompanied by unpleasant consequences — tends to increase as people go through late adolescence, peaking at about age 22 or so, and then decline as they grow older. Some researchers consider this decline, which has been studied for more than 70 years in many different countries and cultures, a “maturing out” of problem drinking. This process is believed to result when people reach their twenties and take on the roles and responsibilities of adulthood,” according to the publication Maturing Out of Problematic Alcohol Use by Patrick M. O’Malley, Ph.D., featured by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.