What's the seasonal snowfall record in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How many are Republicans, Democrats, how many are active, non active in The League of Women Voters? May you supply me with contact information?
A. We're not exactly sure what you're asking, but we can get you the contact information for the local chapter. Visit the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties at lwvbhb.org, or email the chapter's president, Cherie Dargan, at cheriedargan@gmail.com.
Q. How far back should we keep our income tax returns?
A. According to the IRS, most people should keep records for three years from the date you filed your original return or two years from the date you paid the tax, whichever is later, if you file a claim for credit or refund after you file your return. Keep records for seven years if you file a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction. But if your taxes are complicated you should consult the IRS website, because there are many specific variations on these guidelines.
Q. What is the seasonal record for snowfall in Waterloo?
A. The winter of 2018-19 was the snowiest winter of all time in Waterloo with 60 inches recorded. The snowiest calendar year was 2019, with 64.7 inches.
Q. When going through the car wash, wax dripped all over my windshield right at the end. How can I remove it? I have tried alcohol, nail polish remover, etc. but can’t get it off.
A. Use a cloth dipped in an acidic liquid (such as cola or vinegar) to wipe down a waxy windshield. The acidity will strip the wax from the glass, leaving the windows cloud-free. To clean the windshield wipers, apply rubbing alcohol to cotton balls, and then gently wipe them down. There also commercially available products to clean was from a windshield.
Q. Who is the little boy is on the UnityPoint commercials?
A. "We have received a lot of positive feedback about our young spokesman and the messages he shares," said Carson Tigges, spokesperson for UnityPoint Health in Waterloo. Though Tigges wouldn't reveal the boy's name on commercials such as "COVID-19 Pep Talk from a Child," Tigges did say the boy is from the Des Moines area. The ads are airing across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Q. How do we find Cedar River Parkway coming from the east on Highway 3 in Waverly? It isn’t well marked. Will the DOT be putting up signs soon?
A. That will be up to the city, according to Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, who noted the city's chamber of commerce and Mainstreet Program were "leading the efforts for community wayfinding signage throughout the community." The entities will work with the city council, leisure services department and the economic development commissions to figure out what needs signage and where, Hoffman added.
In the meantime, if you're northbound on Highway 3, Cedar River Parkway is the first left after 30th Street SE and past the Waverly Manufactured Home Community. If you're southbound, it's the first right after you pass Tiedt Nursery.
