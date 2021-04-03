What's the seasonal snowfall record in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How many are Republicans, Democrats, how many are active, non active in The League of Women Voters? May you supply me with contact information?

A. We're not exactly sure what you're asking, but we can get you the contact information for the local chapter. Visit the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties at lwvbhb.org, or email the chapter's president, Cherie Dargan, at cheriedargan@gmail.com.

Q. How far back should we keep our income tax returns?

A. According to the IRS, most people should keep records for three years from the date you filed your original return or two years from the date you paid the tax, whichever is later, if you file a claim for credit or refund after you file your return. Keep records for seven years if you file a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction. But if your taxes are complicated you should consult the IRS website, because there are many specific variations on these guidelines.

Q. What is the seasonal record for snowfall in Waterloo?

A. The winter of 2018-19 was the snowiest winter of all time in Waterloo with 60 inches recorded. The snowiest calendar year was 2019, with 64.7 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}