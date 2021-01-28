What's the population of the United States? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I think I had COVID last February. Where can I test to see if I have antibodies?
A. You can ask your health care provider to order a COVID-19 antibody test, though both MercyOne and UnityPoint hospital systems caution that “clinical use for antibody testing remains uncertain, due to questions such as how much and how long antibodies provide immunity to the virus,” both systems said in a joint statement. You can also donate blood — most blood donation centers automatically run an antibody test on donors. Hy-Vee also offers antibody testing with same-day results — using a finger stick to collect a small blood sample — for $25. But keep in mind antibodies may no longer be present even if you did have coronavirus, since it’s been nearly a year.
Q: How can I get an ad placed in your paper?
A: Classified ads can be placed online wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/ or call 291-1442. For display ads, call 291-1494.
Q: What number can I call to place an obituary?
A: Obituaries can be placed by calling (641) 421-0514.
Q. Why does Crossroads Mall not allow mall walkers during COVID, but continues to allow shopping? What is the difference?
A. Crossroads Mall general manager Johnathan Harshbarger said it was corporate policy to ban mall walkers. He said it was in line with Waterloo’s municipal buildings, such as Young Arena, which also no longer allow walkers but continue to have public events, skating and hockey.
Q. I have been getting a lot of mail misdelivered. I have tried calling the post master but I’m not getting my calls returned. Do you have another point of contact I can try?
A. You can email fast@usps.gov. or call (800) 275-8777, 877-569-6614 or (800) 522-9085.
Q. What is the White House’s zip code?
A. The entire mailing address:
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W.
Washington, DC 20500
Q. On KWWL, they said there was a law against price gouging. What about car mechanics who are finding things wrong with cars? Can we report them?
A. You can file a complaint with the consumer protection division of the Iowa Attorney General’s office online or by calling (888) 777-4590.
Q: What is the total population for the entire United States?
A: The U.S. population at the start of 2020 was just over 331 million people.
Q: What is the difference between Hodgkin’s disease and non-Hodgkin’s disease?
A: Both Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma are types of cancer that begin in a subset of white blood cells called lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are an integral part of your immune system. Doctors distinguish non-Hodgkin’s from Hodgkin’s lymphoma by examining the white blood cells affected by the disease. If the doctor does not detect what is known as a Reed-Sternberg cell, the lymphoma is classified as non-Hodgkin’s. If there are Reed-Sternberg cells present, it is classified as Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Reed-Sternberg cells are giant cells found in lymph fluid. They are relatively easy to identify under the microscope.
Q. What is the address for the Washington Post and New York Times?
A. The Washington Post: 1301 K Street NW Washington, D.C., U.S. 20071. The New York Times: 620 Eighth Ave. #1, New York, NY 10018.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
