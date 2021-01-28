What's the population of the United States? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I think I had COVID last February. Where can I test to see if I have antibodies?

A. You can ask your health care provider to order a COVID-19 antibody test, though both MercyOne and UnityPoint hospital systems caution that “clinical use for antibody testing remains uncertain, due to questions such as how much and how long antibodies provide immunity to the virus,” both systems said in a joint statement. You can also donate blood — most blood donation centers automatically run an antibody test on donors. Hy-Vee also offers antibody testing with same-day results — using a finger stick to collect a small blood sample — for $25. But keep in mind antibodies may no longer be present even if you did have coronavirus, since it’s been nearly a year.

Q: How can I get an ad placed in your paper?

A: Classified ads can be placed online wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/ or call 291-1442. For display ads, call 291-1494.

Q: What number can I call to place an obituary?

A: Obituaries can be placed by calling (641) 421-0514.

Q. Why does Crossroads Mall not allow mall walkers during COVID, but continues to allow shopping? What is the difference?