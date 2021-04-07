What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A. PPP loan proceeds must generally be used for payroll costs. To have a PPP loan forgiven, at least 60% of the loan proceeds must be used for payroll expenses. In addition, you must not have reduced payroll for 24 weeks from the time you received the loan funds. Vehicle purchases don’t appear to be an allowed usage. The Small Business Administration and its inspector general may review any PPP loan for compliance.

Q. Why are illegal immigrants released into the population without checking them for COVID?

A. They aren’t. For ICE, protocols include testing all detainees upon arrival and then keeping them quarantined for 14 days while monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. ICE says that high-risk detainees must be tested before being released into the community. CBP officers assess for symptoms or risk factors associated with COVID-19 and consult with onsite medical personnel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or local health systems as appropriate.

Q. I heard you can spray alcohol on the N95 masks and they can be reused since they are so expensive. Is this true?

A. According to a study at the National Institutes of Health, researchers found that masks that had been decontaminated with ethanol spray did not function effectively after decontamination, and they did not recommend use of that method.