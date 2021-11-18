What's in the UAW's new contract with Deere

Here’s an analysis of what's in the new contract with Deere and Co. approved Wednesday by UAW workers.
Wages
- Workers will receive an immediate 10% increase in wages in the first year and an additional 5% in the third and fifth years.
- Cost of living adjustments will be made every three months for inflation. The first adjustment would be effective in December.
- In the second, fourth, and six years, workers will get 3% lump sum payments. Upon ratification of the contract, workers receive an $8,500 bonus.
Health care
- There are no changes in the cost of health insurance under the new agreement. Workers will pay $0 in premiums, have no deductibles or coinsurance, and no changes in co-pays.
Retirement
- Current and future union workers have the option to choose between the traditional-plus and choice-plus retirement plans.
- The traditional-plus plan allows employees to have a defined benefits pension, an increased multiplier for monthly pension for each year of service and would fully own their pension after three years of service. The traditional-plus plan’s post-retirement health care fund offers cash balance savings. There will also be $2,000 of seed money per year of service.
- The choice-plus plan includes a dollar for dollar 401(k) match up to 6% for 2022, then $0.70-$1 match for each year after. The specific match amount would be determined based on company profits. The company will also contribute 5% of employees’ annual wages to their 401(k).
- The retirement bonus for both plans would total $37,500 for 10-24 years of service and $50,000 for 25 years or more.
CIPP
- There is a productivity increase of 4% each year, instead of being divided into half years.
- The base level productivity pay for employees on the Continuous Improvement Payment Plan would equal 120%, a 5% increase.