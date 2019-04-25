WATERLOO – That cherished ceramic vase you inherited could be Ming dynasty — or just a pretty good knockoff. What if that cuckoo clock really is pre-1930 Black Forest? Maybe those cast-iron toy soldiers found in a shoebox in Granddad’s attic are worth a few bucks.
If you’re curious about your family’s treasures, have them appraised at the Waterloo Public Library’s second appraisal event, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Antiques expert and author Mark F. Moran will conduct appraisals in the library meeting room.
“Folks who bring their items in for appraisal usually are not that interested in what an item is worth. They want to know if the family story they’ve heard from generation to generation about Aunt Martha’s funny glass vase is true,” said Moran, who has frequently appeared on PBS’ popular “Antiques Roadshow.”
“Our first appraisal event in 2017 was so successful and entertaining that we thought we’d do it a second time,” said the library’s Sue Pearson. Public response was impressive, Moran said, as well as the quality of items brought for appraisal.
Preregistration is required for all items to be appraised. Cost is $10 per item or $25 for two items, due at registration. To register, contact the library help desk or call 291-4476.
Moran did 140 appraisal events last year. At the library, he expects to appraise many “characteristically Midwestern items,” such as German ceramics, paintings, various kinds of folk art, Norwegian rosemaled wooden tina boxes, tramp art and glass “that runs the gamut from rare Coke bottles and Depression glass to fine Tiffany, Steuben, Lalique and Gala,” he explained.
Formerly senior editor of Antiques and Collectibles Books for Krause Publications in Iola, Wis., Moran has been a contributing editor for Antique Trader magazine. He has served as editor of Antique Review East magazine; producer of Atlantique City, an antique show held in Atlantic City, N.J.; and editorial director of F+W Media’s Antiques Group.
Moran is the author or co-author of more than 25 books on antiques and collectibles, including three editions of the 800-page annual “Warman’s Antiques & Collectibles.” He has been an appraisal expert for more than 20 years.
Moran will appraise fine art; ceramics, including figural vases, dishes, kitchenware and stoneware; glassware, including marbles; vintage photographs, tintypes, ambrotypes and daguerreotypes; advertising, including posters and lithographed tin; folk art; assorted toys; mechanical banks; metalware; costume jewelry; sporting memorabilia; furniture and much more. Photos of large pieces should be sent to Moran in advance.
He doesn’t discount having a few surprises. “One time I had a guy come in wheeling a dolly carrying an old oak door off a church confessional,” Moran recalled.
For large or fragile items, Moran will make house calls for $75 an hour by calling (715) 281-5060 or email moranm1953@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.markfmoran.com
