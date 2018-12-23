CEDAR FALLS — Stargazers were in for a real treat this weekend.
The rise of December’s full moon was visible Friday as the calendar marked the shortest day of the year, or the Winter Solstice. This month’s full moon in the northern hemisphere is called the Cold Moon. Each full moon has a different nickname based on its time of year.
The alignment of the winter solstice and a full moon has only occurred 10 times since 1793, when the Old Farmer’s Almanac began tracking seasonal changes, and isn’t set to happen again until 2094.
This year, the Ursid meteor shower began Dec. 17 and will last until Christmas Eve. The minor meteor shower is at its peak this weekend with up to 10 meteors per hour entering the Earth’s atmosphere.
For the Cedar Valley, the full moon also coincides with “full moon readings” at The Space art venue in downtown Cedar Falls.
Crystal Waltz and a rotating list of other readers perform full moon readings under every full moon from 6 to 9 p.m. Waltz offers a variety of readings, from Lenormand to Javamancy to bone charts. Guest readers Lyric Tracy, Gabe Combs, Mireya Alvarez and Catherine Potter offer their own type of readings.
“I really enjoy it. Every night is so different, and I get to meet a lot of very interesting people,” Waltz said. “At the end of the night I feel really energized.”
January will mark one year since Waltz and Shelby Davis organized the sessions. The two began doing readings at the Harris Haven Funeral Home’s Halloween attraction as more of an acting performance.
“We found out we really enjoyed doing it,” Waltz said.
Waltz, who teaches elementary school music and directs music for area plays, has been practicing her craft for decades was. She was gifted her first set of Tarot cards by her aunt when she was 12.
Tarot is a pack of 72 playing cards used for several games from the mid-15th century in Europe. In the late 18th century, fortune-tellers and mystics began using the cards for divination purposes, and books were written to describe what each card “means” for the person getting a reading.
Over the years Waltz has learned several methods of doing “readings” and now focuses on:
- Lenormand cards — a smaller deck of 36 cards, named after Madam Lenormand, who was said to be Napoleon and Josephine’s personal fortune teller.
- Bone charts — a bag of trinkets the guest drops on a chart and the reader interprets each piece according to where if fell.
- Javamancy — guest drops seven coffee beans onto a chart and the reader interprets each bean by the symbol it falls on.
Since January, the full moon sessions have gained popularity. Guests often form lines out the door, waiting to have their cards read.
“They seem to just love it. They’ll be amazed at how the three readings work together,” Waltz said. “We have people who come back every single month.”
Alexa Poppy attended her first full moon reading Friday night.
“I don’t think there’s a whole lot going on in my life, but the things she related to the certain situations that I’m already thinking about, it just makes a weird connection,” she said. “I like it. It’s a very cozy feeling and super welcoming.”
Mireya Alvarez joined the team in March as a palm reader.
“Everybody gets really wowed by her palm readings,” Waltz said. “She’s very intuitive.”
In February, Waltz plans to offer a second night of readings by appointment under the new moon.
“This is a way it would vary as to the night of the week ... and you’ve got the full moon energy. It’s just kind of fun for people to come out on the full moon,” Waltz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.